Cindy Axne went to France! Zach Nunn still has his hand in the air! IRS agents are hiding in Iowa cornfields (wearing dark business suits for some reason) ready to pounce on us! Somebody’s giving “the bird” to who, exactly? On many election days at KCCI, before the polls closed, anchor Kevin Cooney would announce […] The post Do TV stations make a killing on political ads? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO