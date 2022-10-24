Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Prop. 30 explained: The numbers you need to know
Propositions 26 and 27, the two sports betting measures, might be the most expensive on California’s November ballot. Prop. 28, for arts and music education, might have the most celebrities on its endorsement list. But Proposition 30, which would raise taxes on the rich to support electric car deployment...
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
35 Best Cities To Retire on $3,000 per Month
Are you considering joining the approximately 47 million Americans who are retired? You're not alone. That's approximately 14% of the U.S. population that has closed the door on the working...
Pallet is making $7,500 prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to help solve the homelessness crisis — see inside a unit at a Washington village
Pallet's units are now being used at about 100 villages paid for by nonprofits and governments across the US to house over 2,000 people.
Do TV stations make a killing on political ads?
Cindy Axne went to France! Zach Nunn still has his hand in the air! IRS agents are hiding in Iowa cornfields (wearing dark business suits for some reason) ready to pounce on us! Somebody’s giving “the bird” to who, exactly? On many election days at KCCI, before the polls closed, anchor Kevin Cooney would announce […] The post Do TV stations make a killing on political ads? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - A man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband over the head with a hammer, shouting, "Where is Nancy?", faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day after the violent break-in at the couple's San Francisco home.
calmatters.network
County Supes Bid Sen. Hueso a Fond Farewell
EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors bid state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, a fond farewell as his time in the Senate comes to an end. Hueso has served as the representative of California’s 40th Senate District, which includes both Imperial and San Diego counties, since 2013 but term limits are bringing his tenure to a close.
