calmatters.network

Prop. 30 explained: The numbers you need to know

Propositions 26 and 27, the two sports betting measures, might be the most expensive on California’s November ballot. Prop. 28, for arts and music education, might have the most celebrities on its endorsement list. But Proposition 30, which would raise taxes on the rich to support electric car deployment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying an assault weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his semi-automatic gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Do TV stations make a killing on political ads?

Cindy Axne went to France! Zach Nunn still has his hand in the air! IRS agents are hiding in Iowa cornfields (wearing dark business suits for some reason) ready to pounce on us! Somebody’s giving “the bird” to who, exactly? On many election days at KCCI, before the polls closed, anchor Kevin Cooney would announce […] The post Do TV stations make a killing on political ads? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
calmatters.network

County Supes Bid Sen. Hueso a Fond Farewell

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors bid state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, a fond farewell as his time in the Senate comes to an end. Hueso has served as the representative of California’s 40th Senate District, which includes both Imperial and San Diego counties, since 2013 but term limits are bringing his tenure to a close.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

