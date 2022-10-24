ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Adam' rocks the box office with $67 million debut

By George Costantino
 5 days ago
Black Adam, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular super-powered villain, debuted with an estimated $67 million. Add the latest film in the extended DC Universe's estimated $73 million overseas haul, and that brings its total first weekend earnings to $140 million.

The Julia Roberts-George Clooney reunion rom-com Ticket to Paradise also had a solid debut, beating expectations with an estimated $16.3 million second-place opening. The film, which bowed overseas in September, had already collected roughly $75 million, to bring its global tally to $96 million.

Smile took third place, delivering an estimated $8.4 million in its fourth week of release. The horror movie has racked up $84 million domestically to go along with $81.9 million internationally.

Last week's box office champ, Halloween Ends, fell to fourth place in its second week of release with an estimated $8 million weekend. However, it should be noted that the supposed series finale, which has also been available for streaming on Peacock, grossed $82 million worldwide, versus a $30 million budget.

Rounding out the top five was Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile with an estimated $4.2 million during its third weekend. Overseas, the live-action-CGI comedy has grossed $8.4 million.

Elsewhere, Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, grabbed an estimated $181 thousand from just four theaters, with an impressive $45,000 per-theater average. The film is set to expand to about a dozen theaters next weekend and 600-800 the following weekend.

