Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix plays conference rival Golden State

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Golden State Warriors (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-1, third in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Phoenix and Golden State will play on Tuesday.

Phoenix finished 10-6 in Pacific Division play and 32-9 at home last season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

Golden State went 16-6 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors gave up 106.8 points per game while committing 21.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Johnson: day to day (hip), Landry Shamet: day to day (hip), Ish Wainright: out (back).

Warriors: Patrick Baldwin Jr.: day to day (thumb), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

