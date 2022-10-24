ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Border Patrol reports 2.7 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022, breaking US record

By Luke Barr, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNyiQ_0ikLLnIc00

NEW YORK — There were 2.7 million migrant encounters along the southern border of the United States in the past 12 months, the highest in the nation’s history, data released as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s fiscal year end show.

The previous record was 1.9 million in fiscal year 2021.

In September, there were 227,547 migrant encounters along the southwest border. CBP says 19% of those encounters were repeat offenders and represents a 12% increase from August.

CPB says they are enforcing not only Title 8, which is standard immigration removal policy, but also Title 42 -- the Trump-era policy that allowed migrants seeking asylum along the southern border to be expelled under the public health emergency authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- by a court order.

The highest month in fiscal year 2022 was May, which saw more than 235,000 migrants encountered along the southwest border, according to the data.

Cocaine (-81%) and Fentanyl (-19%) seizures decreased along the border, while meth and heroin seizures increased compared to last fiscal year.

“DHS has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” the Department of Homeland Security said in the statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials in the Trump administration compiled extensive intelligence dossiers on people who were arrested, even for minor offenses, during Black Lives Matter protests in Oregon. Initial drafts of the dossiers even included friends of the subjects as well...
OREGON STATE
KRMG

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM

Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
100K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy