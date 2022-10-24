The baby formula shortage is easing. Here’s what Wisconsin parents and caregivers should know.

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin sees 10% increase in overdose deaths
Drug overdose deaths increased by about 10 percent in Wisconsin between 2020 and 2021, well ahead of the national increase of four percent – both likely driven by the pandemic, analysts say. Wisconsin’s 1,754 overdose deaths from April 2020 to April 2021 represented a 10 percent increase from the...
Black Oxygen makes top 40 Black podcasts
The Madison365 podcast Black Oxygen is officially in the Top 40. Technically speaking, it’s ranked number 40 of “The 100 Best Black Podcasts You Must Follow in 2022,” posted by the media data website Feedspot. Podcasts were ranked by traffic, social media followers, domain authority & freshness.
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
(CNN) — An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group...
Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on felony charges that in Wisconsin result in disenfranchisement. What Carlson didn’t realize is that while he sat in jail prior to...
Fiesta Point brings Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to central Wisconsin
The joke in Maria Harris’s family was that she was the “white sheep.”. “I talk white, I dress white, whatever that means,” she said with a laugh in an interview with Madison365 earlier this week. Always a people person, she worked in sales and customer consulting at...
There are nearly 200 missing Native Americans from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The FBI is working to tackle unsolved cases
(CNN) — Sadie Acevedo is living an endless cycle of grief. Her sister, Anthonette Cayedito, went missing from the family home in Gallup, New Mexico, one evening in 1986 and has not been seen since then. Acevedo believes Cayedito’s disappearance may have been tied to a relative. “I...
EPA launches federal civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
(CNN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi over the Jackson water crisis. On Thursday, in response to complaints filed by the NAACP and Jackson residents, the EPA announced it will investigate whether the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality “discriminated against the majority Black population of the City of Jackson on the basis of race in the funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities,” the announcement said.
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed with News 3 Now that someone called Dane County Dispatch at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday claiming a person had shot dozens of students at East High School in Madison. The call was similar to other calls received by law enforcement agencies across the state. In every case, there was no legitimate threat to the schools.
Letter to the Editor: Voting for pro-choice men this November
This November, we are counting on pro-choice men to be as loud as the men who have advocated for forced pregnancy and birth for decades. Let me tell you about one such man, Mandela Barnes. Barnes is a lot of things: he’s the current Lt. Governor and Democratic candidate for...
Tougher voting rules hit turnout efforts in key battleground states
(CNN) — In 2020, when Angela Lang and her team at Black Leaders Organizing for Communities encountered Milwaukee residents who were nervous about voting in person during the pandemic, they pointed to a widely available alternative: ballot drop boxes. Two years later, drop boxes are no longer an option...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 17
A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 46-year-old Quantaze Campell last week, and authorities have shared very little information — and we don’t expect that they will. Plus, a deep dive on racism in rural Wisconsin and COVID stats remaining steady. Listen now:
Indigenous fashion designer struts designs at Paris Fashion Week
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — One indigenous fashion designer is taking her designs to the world stage at Paris Fashion Week. Sage Mountainflower has been making traditional pueblo outfits for more than 20 years. The designer hopes her styles, help highlight indigenous culture. She says she started because of...
“We lost a generation of elders.” Panel tackles lasting impacts of COVID on health disparities
The lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for decades to come, and some of those impacts aren’t fully understood yet, according to a panel of health care practitioners and public health experts speaking at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Panelists included:. Dr. Lyle Ignace, an...
Barnes seeks to rebut crime attacks headed into final Senate debate with Johnson in Wisconsin
(CNN) — Mandela Barnes, the Democrat taking on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin’s Senate race, on Thursday faces what could be his last clear shot at rebutting the avalanche of GOP attacks on crime and police funding that have taken a months-long toll on his campaign. Barnes...
Four takeaways from Wisconsin’s Senate debate
(CNN) — Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sparred over their respective ties to the middle class and their views on crime in the second and possibly final Wisconsin Senate debate. Barnes was clearly eager to attack Johnson — perhaps an acknowledgment that the Democratic lieutenant governor...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, 2022
Every year since our founding in 2015, we have recognized Wisconsin’s most influential Black and Latino leaders, and we are very proud now to also begin to recognize Indigenous and Asian American leaders. These lists have become the most anticipated thing we do. Every year, I’ve intended these lists to highlight the beauty of the diversity across our state. I want kids here in Wisconsin to see role models of people who are succeeding, to know that it’s possible for people of color to achieve great things here.
WATCH: Barnes, Johnson square off in debate for US Sentae Seat
The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association hosted a debate between incumbent Republican Ron Johnson and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the Democratic nominee for the seat. The election takes place November 8. Learn more about how to register and where to vote at myvote.wi.gov.
