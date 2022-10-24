"I’m just super excited, relieved, happy, like all the emotions" - Pegula after winning biggest trophy of her career

American tennis star Jessica Pegula won’t be taking a lot of time off before she gets back on court after her season concludes with the Billie Jean King Cup next month. Pegula indicated that she would be hitting the practice courts as soon as December. Having enjoyed a 2022 where she featured in three of four Grand Slam finals, Pegula hopes to keep progressing next season. She is targeting a strong Australian Open and hopes to also finish her season well in the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO