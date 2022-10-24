"I’m just super excited, relieved, happy, like all the emotions" - Pegula after winning biggest trophy of her career

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula become first pair of U.S. women in top four of WTA rankings since 2010
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of American women to take two spots in the top four of the WTA rankings since Serena and Venus Williams 12 years ago. As of Monday, the singles rankings shows Pegula at No. 3 and Gauff at No. 4 -- both are career-highs.
tennisuptodate.com
"I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn’t have to work this hard" - Osaka on initial career goals in tennis
Naomi Osaka revealed that her early tennis goals were mostly tied to wanting to make life easier for her mother. Osaka was able to get into tennis largely because her parents worked hard in order for her to pursue a fairly expensive sport. The Japanese player recalled a time when her mother would wake up at 04.00 am to go to work and it was motivation for her to practice harder in order to make it.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'll definitely go back to training by December" - Pegula hopes to ride momentum into 2023 with short off-season break
American tennis star Jessica Pegula won’t be taking a lot of time off before she gets back on court after her season concludes with the Billie Jean King Cup next month. Pegula indicated that she would be hitting the practice courts as soon as December. Having enjoyed a 2022 where she featured in three of four Grand Slam finals, Pegula hopes to keep progressing next season. She is targeting a strong Australian Open and hopes to also finish her season well in the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup.
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
ETOnline.com
Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams Says ‘Chances Are Very High’ She Plays Tennis Again
Don’t close the door on Serena Williams career just yet. After what many assumed was a farewell at the U.S. Open, Williams spoke at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco and warned of a possible return. “I’m not retired…The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods ahead of his return: "I may switch to a yellow golf ball"
Tiger Woods has joked he may start using a yellow golf ball when he returns to action after watching his good friend Fred Couples shoot a final-round 12-under 60 to win the SAS Championship on the PGA Tour Champions earlier this month. Woods was locked to his television screen two...
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm in love already" - Serena Williams has heartfelt reaction to Caroline Wozniacki's new baby boy
Former World No.1 Serena Williams reacted to Caroline Wozniacki's happy news, saying she is "already in love" with her newborn son. On Thursday, 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki announced that she and her husband David Lee welcomed a baby boy named James. Last year, Wozniacki and Lee became parents for the first time, when Olivia was born.
Eight Thoughts On Simona Halep’s Positive Doping Test
Also in this week’s mailbag: assessing Coco Gauff’s 2022 season and some more pickleball talk.
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
tennisuptodate.com
"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft"- Mark Philippoussis compares his generation with current Next Gen
Former player Mark Philippoussis thinks that the new generations of players are very talented but rather soft. It's something that has been talked about before and he's not the only former player who has made such claims. As anything, it's up for debate but he had a very good view of Tsitsipsa unravelling against Kyrgios despite winning the opening set at Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
"I've talked about that before with Kim Clijsters and also with Victoria Azarenka” - Kerber seeking advice on playing tennis as a mother
Angelique Kerber will become a mother and like many before her, she wants to continue playing tennis after giving birth. The German announced her pregnancy before the US Open writing that it would not be fair to play two-on-one. She is set to give birth in the Spring of next year and while she won't return immediately she spoke a couple of times about wanting to play on. Speaking in a recent interview, Kerber detailed how she sees things unfolding:
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed
Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.
tennisuptodate.com
Borna Coric takes down Tsitsipas in Basel
Borna Coric defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas once more 4-6 6-4 7-6 to move on to the Swiss Indoor quater-final. It was a very strong match by both player but once again Borna Coric proved better than Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player opened this match better as had some early break point. Coric held on but he was unable to do the same in the final game of the opening set when Tsitsipas broke for the 6-4 finish.
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu splits with coach Sven Groeneveld despite recent promising form
Bianca has made a change in her team as the Canadian let go of Sven Groeneveld as her coach with the news announced by him on social media. Groeneveld has a long history in tennis having coached several prominent players such as Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic. He had been working with Andreescu for about a year with her showing some promising form in the past couple of weeks.
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past native Novak in Vienna
Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his Stockholm Open final loss to Rune with a nice win over Dennis Novak 7-6(2) 6-2. It was somewhat of a typical Tsitsipas match as he took some time to get going. The Austrian was playing really well, he felt comfortable on the court and he was able to keep himself in it. His moment came at 3-3 when he broke and took the 4-3 lead but he dropped his serve in the very next game.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
Comments / 0