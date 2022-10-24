Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past native Novak in Vienna
Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his Stockholm Open final loss to Rune with a nice win over Dennis Novak 7-6(2) 6-2. It was somewhat of a typical Tsitsipas match as he took some time to get going. The Austrian was playing really well, he felt comfortable on the court and he was able to keep himself in it. His moment came at 3-3 when he broke and took the 4-3 lead but he dropped his serve in the very next game.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Next Gen ATP Finals line-up confirmed including Musetti, Rune, Draper and Nakashima
The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals will once again have a pretty strong field with all the biggest tennis talents in the world. Italy's Lorenzo Musetti will be there to lead the field and hoping to give his nation a winner after Sinner did a couple of years ago. Holger Rune played last year and he's going to return this year with breakout star Jack Draper also part of the event.
tennisuptodate.com
"A toss up between Alcaraz's speed and Isner's serve" - Chris Evert picks skills she would like from various ATP players
Tennis legend Chris Evert recently revealed that if given a chance, she would be in an interesting dilemma to choose either Carlos Alcaraz's speed or John Isner's serve. During her playing career, the American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, including a record seven Roland Garros titles. On Wednesday, a...
tennisuptodate.com
"At home the feeling is always special": Superb Stan Wawrinka producing resurgence at Swiss Indoors Base
Stan Wawrinka produced another solid effort to move past Brandon Nakashima in three sets booking a quarter-final. The Swiss player was able to find a good rhythm in Basel after improving his level compared to several months ago. A return indoors certainly did him good as he's been playing ever since Metz where he scored a win over Medvedev as well.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm not at all angry with them" - Swiatek on Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula not supporting her stance and withdrawing from Billie Jean King Cup
Iga Swiatek has quashed any claims of being miffed with fellow tennis superstars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula for agreeing to play in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup (BJK Cup), thereby undermining Swiatek's appeal to the WTA and ITF against unfavorable and hectic scheduling on tour. The World No.1...
tennisuptodate.com
"He deserves to be No.1, but I'm sure Nadal will try to dethrone him" - Djokovic on Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the year-end No. 1 this year but the Serbian thinks Alcaraz is worthy of that honour. The Spaniard has had a mesmerizing season where he won two ATP 1000 events along with a couple of other titles including the US Open. The second ATP 1000 trophy he won came in Madrid where he beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches before beating Alexander Zverev in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
tennisuptodate.com
"I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn’t have to work this hard" - Osaka on initial career goals in tennis
Naomi Osaka revealed that her early tennis goals were mostly tied to wanting to make life easier for her mother. Osaka was able to get into tennis largely because her parents worked hard in order for her to pursue a fairly expensive sport. The Japanese player recalled a time when her mother would wake up at 04.00 am to go to work and it was motivation for her to practice harder in order to make it.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams Says ‘Chances Are Very High’ She Plays Tennis Again
Don’t close the door on Serena Williams career just yet. After what many assumed was a farewell at the U.S. Open, Williams spoke at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco and warned of a possible return. “I’m not retired…The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come...
tennisuptodate.com
Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "
British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz gets beaten by Shapovalov in Vienna leaving his Turin chances minimal
Taylor Fritz lost against Denis Shapovalov in Vienna 1-6 6-4 3-6 which leaves his ATP Finals Turin chances very minimal. The American is battling for a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin and he needs deep run to finish off the year. His Vienna Open run ended in round two when Denis Shapovalov produced a brutal effort to take him down in three sets.
tennisuptodate.com
Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki announces birth of second child with son James born
Former World No.1, Caroline Wozniacki has confirmed another addition to her family post retirement with the birth of her son, James earlier this week which was announced on Thursday. Wozniacki who is married to former NBA champion, David Lee add to their family with daughter Olivia born last June with...
tennisuptodate.com
"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft"- Mark Philippoussis compares his generation with current Next Gen
Former player Mark Philippoussis thinks that the new generations of players are very talented but rather soft. It's something that has been talked about before and he's not the only former player who has made such claims. As anything, it's up for debate but he had a very good view of Tsitsipsa unravelling against Kyrgios despite winning the opening set at Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
"I was walking away from Emma regardless" - Tursunov reveals new Bencic partnership had no bearing in Raducanu decision
Dmitry Tursunov gave an exclusive interview with TennisMajors about his time with Emma Raducanu explaining what had happened. The British player created headlines when she hired Tursunov earlier this year due to his success with several other players. Many expected him to take her to the next level and while she showed improvement they parted ways not long after that with Tursunov taking on coaching duties for Bencic. When asked whether he ditched Raducanu for the Swiss player he said:
tennisuptodate.com
"I've talked about that before with Kim Clijsters and also with Victoria Azarenka” - Kerber seeking advice on playing tennis as a mother
Angelique Kerber will become a mother and like many before her, she wants to continue playing tennis after giving birth. The German announced her pregnancy before the US Open writing that it would not be fair to play two-on-one. She is set to give birth in the Spring of next year and while she won't return immediately she spoke a couple of times about wanting to play on. Speaking in a recent interview, Kerber detailed how she sees things unfolding:
tennisuptodate.com
"He tried to follow the rules that were put before him" - American tennis player Chris Eubanks on Djokovic's Australian deportation saga
American tennis player Christopher Eubanks called the Djokovic deportation 'bit of a circus' but he doesn't think Djokovic is to blame. Over the course of the past year, many have maintained that Djokovic's deportation from Australia was his own fault because he attempted to enter the nation without being immunized. The Serbian was granted an exemption, but it was later cancelled due to worries about public safety.
tennisuptodate.com
Borna Coric takes down Tsitsipas in Basel
Borna Coric defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas once more 4-6 6-4 7-6 to move on to the Swiss Indoor quater-final. It was a very strong match by both player but once again Borna Coric proved better than Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player opened this match better as had some early break point. Coric held on but he was unable to do the same in the final game of the opening set when Tsitsipas broke for the 6-4 finish.
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu splits with coach Sven Groeneveld despite recent promising form
Bianca has made a change in her team as the Canadian let go of Sven Groeneveld as her coach with the news announced by him on social media. Groeneveld has a long history in tennis having coached several prominent players such as Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Ana Ivanovic. He had been working with Andreescu for about a year with her showing some promising form in the past couple of weeks.
Comments / 0