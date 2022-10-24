Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his Stockholm Open final loss to Rune with a nice win over Dennis Novak 7-6(2) 6-2. It was somewhat of a typical Tsitsipas match as he took some time to get going. The Austrian was playing really well, he felt comfortable on the court and he was able to keep himself in it. His moment came at 3-3 when he broke and took the 4-3 lead but he dropped his serve in the very next game.

2 DAYS AGO