Former Medvedev coach on Djokovic's Australian Open participation: "If he does not play in this or that tournament, what will happen to him? Only the tournament will suffer

tennisuptodate.com
Suspended British player Tara Moore hits out at Novak Djokovic's PTPA for supposed favouritism: "Their silence tells you everything "
British doubles number one Tara Moore spoke out against Djokovic's PTPA for what she perceived as favouritism. The organization was founded on the principle that it will represent all tennis players regardless of status and ranking. It's a noble goal by Djokovic and Pospisil who were the players that started it all but the organization missed a chance to back up those claims.
Eight Thoughts On Simona Halep’s Positive Doping Test
Also in this week’s mailbag: assessing Coco Gauff’s 2022 season and some more pickleball talk.
tennisuptodate.com
"He tried to follow the rules that were put before him" - American tennis player Chris Eubanks on Djokovic's Australian deportation saga
American tennis player Christopher Eubanks called the Djokovic deportation 'bit of a circus' but he doesn't think Djokovic is to blame. Over the course of the past year, many have maintained that Djokovic's deportation from Australia was his own fault because he attempted to enter the nation without being immunized. The Serbian was granted an exemption, but it was later cancelled due to worries about public safety.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev
The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
tennisuptodate.com
"Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there" - Kyrgios hopes Australian officials allow Djokovic to compete in Melbourne next year
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has lent his full support to Novak Djokovic and his bid to be allowed to return to the Australian Open next year. Nine-time champion Djokovic is currently waiting to see if government officials will waive his ban from entering the country. Earlier this year, the former world No.1 was deported from Australia following a high-profile dispute regarding the legality of his visa.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams Says ‘Chances Are Very High’ She Plays Tennis Again
Don’t close the door on Serena Williams career just yet. After what many assumed was a farewell at the U.S. Open, Williams spoke at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco and warned of a possible return. “I’m not retired…The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come...
tennisuptodate.com
"I want to be able to make it so that my mom doesn’t have to work this hard" - Osaka on initial career goals in tennis
Naomi Osaka revealed that her early tennis goals were mostly tied to wanting to make life easier for her mother. Osaka was able to get into tennis largely because her parents worked hard in order for her to pursue a fairly expensive sport. The Japanese player recalled a time when her mother would wake up at 04.00 am to go to work and it was motivation for her to practice harder in order to make it.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem only given wildcard for qualifying at Paris Masters as Gasquet, Mannarino, Rinderknech and Simon lead main draw recipients
Dominic Thiem has received a wild card for the Paris Masters but he'll need to go through qualifying as the main draw wild cards went to other players. Thiem is still ranked outside of the top 100 which means he needed a wild card to be able to play in Paris. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get a main draw wild card but he did get the qualifying wild card which should be doable for him considering the level he's playing at right now.
tennisuptodate.com
"I've talked about that before with Kim Clijsters and also with Victoria Azarenka” - Kerber seeking advice on playing tennis as a mother
Angelique Kerber will become a mother and like many before her, she wants to continue playing tennis after giving birth. The German announced her pregnancy before the US Open writing that it would not be fair to play two-on-one. She is set to give birth in the Spring of next year and while she won't return immediately she spoke a couple of times about wanting to play on. Speaking in a recent interview, Kerber detailed how she sees things unfolding:
tennisuptodate.com
"I was walking away from Emma regardless" - Tursunov reveals new Bencic partnership had no bearing in Raducanu decision
Dmitry Tursunov gave an exclusive interview with TennisMajors about his time with Emma Raducanu explaining what had happened. The British player created headlines when she hired Tursunov earlier this year due to his success with several other players. Many expected him to take her to the next level and while she showed improvement they parted ways not long after that with Tursunov taking on coaching duties for Bencic. When asked whether he ditched Raducanu for the Swiss player he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez dumped out in all-Canadian Quarter-Final by Marino in Mexico
Leylah Fernandez is out of WTA 125K event in Mexico as she was beaten by compatriot Rebecca Marino 6-3 6-3. Fernandez remained in Mexico to play some more tennis after being beaten at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara but her stay was cut short in the quarter-final. She's still far away from her peak tennis and this defeat to a solid Marino just demonstrated that.
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas cruises past native Novak in Vienna
Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from his Stockholm Open final loss to Rune with a nice win over Dennis Novak 7-6(2) 6-2. It was somewhat of a typical Tsitsipas match as he took some time to get going. The Austrian was playing really well, he felt comfortable on the court and he was able to keep himself in it. His moment came at 3-3 when he broke and took the 4-3 lead but he dropped his serve in the very next game.
tennisuptodate.com
"Wow, you get paid to lose? Maybe I should become a professional tennis player" - Fritz speaks on the misconceptions people have about tennis players
Taylor Fritz recently gave a candid interview to Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue, discussing various aspects of life as an elite professional player on the tennis circuit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about tennis players, he said, is that they make money after losing in the early...
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz to lead United States at Davis Cup Finals in November
The high-ranking duo of Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will lead the US team at the Davis Cup Finals in November with Jack Sock and Tommy Paul joining them. With high hopes and a very strong team that includes outstanding singles and doubles players, the US will travel to Malaga to try and win the Davis Cup. From November 22 to November 27, the elimination round of the Finals will take place, with the US battling Italy for a semi-final spot.
tennisuptodate.com
Borna Coric takes down Tsitsipas in Basel
Borna Coric defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas once more 4-6 6-4 7-6 to move on to the Swiss Indoor quater-final. It was a very strong match by both player but once again Borna Coric proved better than Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek player opened this match better as had some early break point. Coric held on but he was unable to do the same in the final game of the opening set when Tsitsipas broke for the 6-4 finish.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev accused of being a 'puppet of oil sheikhs' after signing up for Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia
Alexander Zverev has been called out by German media for allowing himself to be used as a propaganda tool at the Diriyah Cup. Zverev signed up along with Medvedev to play tennis at the Diriyah Cup in Saudia Arabia and it's not gone done well in his native Germany. Saudi Arabia has been widely condemned in the western world for an abysmal human rights record due to all sorts of practices that are deemed unacceptable in European countries such as Germany.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'll definitely go back to training by December" - Pegula hopes to ride momentum into 2023 with short off-season break
American tennis star Jessica Pegula won’t be taking a lot of time off before she gets back on court after her season concludes with the Billie Jean King Cup next month. Pegula indicated that she would be hitting the practice courts as soon as December. Having enjoyed a 2022 where she featured in three of four Grand Slam finals, Pegula hopes to keep progressing next season. She is targeting a strong Australian Open and hopes to also finish her season well in the WTA Finals and the Billie Jean King Cup.
