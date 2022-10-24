Read full article on original website
St. George City Offering Free Party Friday NIght at Tonaquint
ST. GEORGE — Tonaquint Nature Center Fall Festival has joined forces with Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park to create The Thunder Junction SPOOK-TRACK-ULAR — a fun and free event to celebrate Halloween. All are welcome at Thunder Junction (1851 S. Dixie Drive) on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for a variety of fun activities.
Time For Cedar City To Feel Sheepish
If you are new to the area, and have wondered what are some of the things that make us unique, it would be easy to point to our adjacency to some of the most visited and beautiful national parks in the country. Just as easy to tout the Tony Award winning Utah Shakespeare Festival, which just wrapped up another highly successful season. Of course, I could also point to Southern Utah University celebrating, once again, being the fastest growing, in terms of student enrollment percentage growth, in the higher education system in the state of Utah. All truly great distinctive landmarks and institutions of our community.
Street closures announced for 2022 Ironman World Championship in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Just two days remain until the 2022 Ironman World Championship in St. George. The city is prepping for one of the most-anticipated events among triathletes. People from all over the world are coming to Utah for the 70-mile challenge with swimming, biking, and running...
Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
Southern Utah Events Guide – October 27, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features Halloween events, Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival, Southwest Symphony Halloween Spooktacular, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event, you can add one here, or if you need...
Quality outdoor furniture in St. George
KUTV — Even though winter is right around the corner, it's still a great time to buy patio furniture for next year!. Elora & Sarah spoke to Amanda Lisardo, the store manager of Outdoor Living in St. George, about their incredible inventory. For more information visit stgeorgeoutdoorliving.com. Follow Fresh...
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
Juvenile arrested after shot fired in St. George school vicinity
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was arrested after a shot was fired during a confrontation involving a group of students near a St. George school campus. A St. George Police Department school resource officer was alerted to the incident at 2700 E. 700...
Report of an Assault Involving a Gun Near a St. George School
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say a school resource officer received a report of an assault with a gun in the area of 2700 East 700 North right near Pine View High School. This report was made to a school resource officer around 4:00pm Thursday. According to a press release from the St. George Police Department, officer responded and canvassed the area. They were able to locate all parties involved and found no one was injured. The incident did not happen on school property and school had ended for the day. Police say there is no threat to the public.
St George Restaurant Catches Fire, Closes Indefinitely
(St. George, UT) -- A popular St. George restaurant caught fire Monday and was heavily damaged. This happened at the China Palace off Bluff Street and 200 South. Fire crews raced to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the eatery's kitchen. They were able to evacuate everyone from the scene. Firefighters at the scene worked quickly to the extinguish the fire, which caused heavy smoke to billow into the air. The cause of the fire has not been determined. No one was injured.
UPDATE: Violent Injury Crash in St. George Turns Deadly
UPDATE: St. George Police say the rider of the motorcycle has now died of injuries they received in the crash. (St. George, UT) -- Rescue crews and police rushed to the scene of a crash in St. George Wednesday morning. This happened off Sunset Blvd right near the Sunset Plaza shopping center. St. George Police say the crash involved a car vs. motorcycle. The collision resulted in serious injuries. It's not clear how the crash happened but authorities want to hear from you. If you have any information, call St. George Police Dispatch at (435) 627-4300.
Car Catches Fire At Costco Parking Lot
(St. George, UT) -- No one is injured after a car caught on fire in a packed St. George parking lot. Authorities say it happened Friday afternoon at the Costco parking lot. St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said ten firefighters and two fire engines responded to the call. The Land Rover LR3's owner said it began smoking when he pulled into the parking lot.
Paroled Utahn who faced a potential death penalty arrested again on weapons charges
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A convicted killer who once faced a possible death sentence but was paroled after serving nearly 30 years in prison is in custody again facing new weapons charges. Joseph Charles Gardner, 64, of St. George, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with four counts...
