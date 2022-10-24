ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Reap What We Sow

One Floridian writer reflects on the impacts of Hurricane Ian and support systems at Dartmouth. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. “Sorry” just doesn’t cut it when it feels like your entire world is crumbling, but sometimes sorry is all that Dartmouth seems to give us. Sorry that you guys are struggling. Sorry that we don’t know how to support you. Sorry that another one of your classmates has died. Sorry that we won’t give you the time and flexibility to grieve when you need it the most.
Q&A with Hanover fire department chief Martin McMillan

McMillan reflects on the College’s relationship with Hanover emergency services and the dangers of student intoxication. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. With an undergraduate enrollment of more than 4,500 nestled in a town of just under 9,000, Dartmouth students have a profound impact on...
Are Relationships Fall-ing Apart?

Stephanie Sowa ’25 breaks down how students’ complicated D-Plans can strain their relationships. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. Hanover is a magical place in the fall, with burning red and crisp orange leaves gracing our campus. Pumpkin spice, rustic farms, a warm drink in hand: the perfect autumn combination. Despite this idyllic vision, though, Dartmouth fall isn’t always everything it seems to be. Just as the fall leaves are crushed underfoot, so are the hearts of some Dartmouth students grappling with the impacts of the D-Plan.
The Nugget Theater: Panning for Gold

The Nugget Theater’s deceptively quaint exterior masks an interesting piece of Hanover history. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. The Nugget Theater has a humble appearance that blends into Hanover’s quaint Main Street, but the theater has endured its fair share of drama. From being the subject of chaotic student traditions like the Freshman Rush and peanut pelting, to freak accidents like a 1944 explosion, the Nugget is a rich piece of Hanover’s history that hides in plain sight.
