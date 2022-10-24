One Floridian writer reflects on the impacts of Hurricane Ian and support systems at Dartmouth. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. “Sorry” just doesn’t cut it when it feels like your entire world is crumbling, but sometimes sorry is all that Dartmouth seems to give us. Sorry that you guys are struggling. Sorry that we don’t know how to support you. Sorry that another one of your classmates has died. Sorry that we won’t give you the time and flexibility to grieve when you need it the most.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO