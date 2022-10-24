Read full article on original website
ConnexPay secures $110m growth equity investment led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, an Atlanta-based paytech that combines payments acceptance and virtual payments issuing in a single platform, has secured a $110 million growth equity investment. The round was led by FTV Capital and saw participation from previous investors. It brings ConnexPay’s total funding to date to $145 million. Alongside the...
Wise lands £300m debt facility to fuel growth plans
Global money transfer firm Wise has secured £300 million in debt financing to support its future growth plans. The syndicated debt facility was arranged and led by Silicon Valley Bank UK with six other banks also participating. Wise, originally TransferWise, was launched in 2011 to allow people and businesses...
US challenger Zenus picks Finxact to power its “global banking platform”
US digital challenger Zenus Bank, which provides banking services to non-US citizens, has partnered with Fiserv company Finxact to deliver a “global banking platform” that will offer US bank accounts to millions worldwide. Finxact will join Microsoft and HSO, a business network and cloud consultancy, in delivering the...
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Paytrix and Vixtra
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK-based embedded finance start-up Paytrix...
Mexican B2B paytech Yaydoo acquires Oyster Financial
Mexican B2B paytech Yaydoo has acquired SMB-focused financial services start-up Oyster Financial as it looks to boost its presence in Latin America. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will also see Oyster CEO Vilash Poovala become chief technology officer (CTO) at Yaydoo. Poovala says: “By merging with Yaydoo, we will...
North America fintech funding round-up: Cinchy, Lama AI, Kudos and more
Our weekly fintech round-up for you to get the latest funding news from North America. Canadian data platform Cinchy has secured $14.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Forgepoint Capital. Through its dataware platform, Cinchy enables organisations to “liberate” enterprise data from their applications, databases and spreadsheets,...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 28 October 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Credit Suisse to cut 9,000 jobs, raise $4bn in capital as part of new transformation plan. Credit Suisse is set to cut around 9,000 jobs and “radically restructure” its investment...
FinTech Futures Jobs: This is why remote work makes imposter syndrome worse
If you’ve ever hit send on an email and immediately started second-guessing the way you phrased something, been sat in a virtual meeting and stopped yourself from speaking up for fear your idea might sound stupid, or fretted that your manager was about to fire you over a minor mistake in your otherwise exemplary work, you’re probably no stranger to imposter syndrome.
e-Book: Building the data-driven future of financial services
Explore the Building the Data-Driven Future of Financial Services Ebook to harness the power of data to drive continuous innovation. Transform your financial services organisation through data with Pure.
Report: Customer journey analytics and management in financial services
As economic uncertainty increases, financial institutions are under immense pressure to gain and retain customers and maintain and improve satisfaction. The first requirement is clearly linked to the second, with. both having a direct impact on profitability. Clients’ relationships with an institution are formed by their experiences on the journeys...
Financial super-app Curve partners Salt Edge for open banking compliance
Financial super-app Curve has tapped open banking fintech Salt Edge for a compliance and regulatory partnership as Curve looks to bring new payment technologies to its users. Curve sought a partner to assist them in meeting the open banking compliance and regulatory requirements of both the European Banking Authority and the Bank of Lithuania.
CloudPay secures $50m to support development of payroll offering
UK-based payroll and payment services provider CloudPay has completed a fresh round of capital investment, netting $50 million. The round, led by Runway Growth Capital and The Olayan Group, will support the paytech’s ongoing development of its end-to-end enterprise global pay offering, which integrates payroll, payments services and employee solutions through a unified platform across more than 130 countries and 168 currencies.
