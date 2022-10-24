Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Wise lands £300m debt facility to fuel growth plans
Global money transfer firm Wise has secured £300 million in debt financing to support its future growth plans. The syndicated debt facility was arranged and led by Silicon Valley Bank UK with six other banks also participating. Wise, originally TransferWise, was launched in 2011 to allow people and businesses...
fintechfutures.com
In conversation with Antony Jenkins, founder and CEO of 10x Banking
10x Banking is one of the new core banking providers. The company says it has built a “next-generation banking operating system, 10x SuperCore” and boasts tier-one banks across the globe among its clients. A single ledger enables a highly configurable product model so banks can radically simplify their technology and truly transform.
fintechfutures.com
North America fintech funding round-up: Cinchy, Lama AI, Kudos and more
Our weekly fintech round-up for you to get the latest funding news from North America. Canadian data platform Cinchy has secured $14.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Forgepoint Capital. Through its dataware platform, Cinchy enables organisations to “liberate” enterprise data from their applications, databases and spreadsheets,...
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Paytrix and Vixtra
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. UK-based embedded finance start-up Paytrix...
fintechfutures.com
US challenger Zenus picks Finxact to power its “global banking platform”
US digital challenger Zenus Bank, which provides banking services to non-US citizens, has partnered with Fiserv company Finxact to deliver a “global banking platform” that will offer US bank accounts to millions worldwide. Finxact will join Microsoft and HSO, a business network and cloud consultancy, in delivering the...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: This is why remote work makes imposter syndrome worse
If you’ve ever hit send on an email and immediately started second-guessing the way you phrased something, been sat in a virtual meeting and stopped yourself from speaking up for fear your idea might sound stupid, or fretted that your manager was about to fire you over a minor mistake in your otherwise exemplary work, you’re probably no stranger to imposter syndrome.
fintechfutures.com
Bilt Rewards bags $150m funding at $1.5bn valuation
New York-based Bilt Rewards has raised $150 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation as it looks to expand its loyalty programme and credit card offering for renters. The round was led by Left Lane Capital with participation from banking giant Wells Fargo, Smash Capital, Greystar, Invitation Homes, Camber Creek, Fifth Wall and Prosus Ventures.
fintechfutures.com
Report: Customer journey analytics and management in financial services
As economic uncertainty increases, financial institutions are under immense pressure to gain and retain customers and maintain and improve satisfaction. The first requirement is clearly linked to the second, with. both having a direct impact on profitability. Clients’ relationships with an institution are formed by their experiences on the journeys...
fintechfutures.com
CloudPay secures $50m to support development of payroll offering
UK-based payroll and payment services provider CloudPay has completed a fresh round of capital investment, netting $50 million. The round, led by Runway Growth Capital and The Olayan Group, will support the paytech’s ongoing development of its end-to-end enterprise global pay offering, which integrates payroll, payments services and employee solutions through a unified platform across more than 130 countries and 168 currencies.
fintechfutures.com
Credit Suisse to cut 9,000 jobs, raise $4bn in capital as part of new transformation plan
Credit Suisse is set to cut around 9,000 jobs and “radically restructure” its investment banking business as part of a new strategy and transformation plan as it looks to “deliver a new, more integrated business model, with the goal of creating value for shareholders”. The reorganisation...
Comments / 0