Monroe County, FL

Early voting underway in midterm elections

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI - Early in-person voting for the November 8th general election got underway Monday.

There are important issues on the ballot, including state senate races, school funding, and the governor's race.

Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Monroe County.

In Miami-Dade, here is a list of early voting locations .

In Broward, here is a list of early voting locations .

In Monroe, here is a list of early voting locations .

Early voting runs through November 6th.

"If you're a voter who likes to go in person, I highly recommend you take advantage of early voting, especially going earlier in the process. There are 28 sites, you can choose any one of them that is convenient for you. The earlier you go, the quicker it is going to be," said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

While some people have raised questions about whether the polls are secure, White said they have put a lot of effort into making sure they are.

"There are so many safeguards, so many protocols. Our voter rolls have never been more accurate and up-to-date. We test all of our equipment. We use a paper ballot in the state of Florida so that we have a record of every single person's vote. We have spent a lot of money on cyber security upgrades to harden that and there are tons of reconciliation processes all throughout it," said White.

Those heading to the polls must have proper identification. Bring a photo ID with your signature on it. So the best thing to do is bring your driver's license, passport, or state identification card.

If you missed the deadline to register to vote, you can still go in person with photo ID with a signature and proof of residency and cast a provisional ballot. That vote will be reviewed by a canvassing board.

Additionally, voters can drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at any early voting site without having to enter the polling place.

If you're waiting for Election Day, remember you must go to your assigned precinct - and beware, many have changed because of redistricting. Check their voter's information card for the correct polling location.

