NBC Miami
Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police
A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
NBC Miami
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police
A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
NBC Miami
Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report
Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police
A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived. But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's...
NBC Miami
Man Wanted After Shooting at Wife, Another Man in Pembroke Lakes Mall Parking Lot: Police
Police are searching for a man who they said opened fire on his wife and another man in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines early Friday. Pembroke Pines Police officials said officers responded to the parking lot area near Round 1 Bowling & Amusement at the mall around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a man firing a gun.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach
One person is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Broward Firefighter Saving Girlfriend From Fiery Crash on I-95
New video shows the moment a Broward firefighter saved his girlfriend from a burning car after a fiery crash involving a fuel truck on Interstate 95 earlier this week. The cellphone footage shows firefighter Bryan Aparicio and his girlfriend, Su Hninyi, running as the fuel tanker and other vehicles are consumed by flames.
NBC Miami
3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach
Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.
NBC Miami
3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
Click10.com
Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect
MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale Arrested: Police
A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday has been arrested, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway near Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said. Investigators said the motorcycle was struck behind by...
NBC Miami
Coconut Creek Woman Overdoses on Fentanyl with Son, 3, Sleeping Beside Her: Police
She was on the floor overdosing on Fentanyl while her 3-year-old son was asleep in the bed next to her and 10 months later, she’s facing charges, court records show. April Wilson, 35, was arrested Thursday for child neglect without great bodily harm. According to the arrest report, she...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport
A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near Miami International Airport last year, police said. Alain Rangel, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. An arrest report said the theft happened on...
NBC Miami
3rd Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Shooting Victim in Face in Coral Springs
A third man has been charged for an armed robbery where the victim was shot in the face in a Coral Springs barber shop. Renaldo Jean, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the robbery and shooting that happened about 11:35 p.m. July 13 in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.
NBC Miami
Teen's Sentencing in Deadly Oakland Park Collision Delayed Again
The family of Maria Tellez-Valderrabano says they are waiting patiently for justice as two teenage suspects accused in a deadly collision in Oakland Park await their punishment. “It’s hell,” said Emily Feria, the victim’s sister. “We’ve got to relive this day, but we’ve just got to be patient and just...
NBC Miami
Driver to be Cited for Causing Fiery Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: FHP
The driver of a car which caused a fiery chain reaction crash Tuesday in Delray Beach that left three people critically injured will be cited. The Florida Highway Patrol said the citation will be given to the driver of the first car involved in the crash that involved three other cars and a tractor trailer. No additional information was given.
