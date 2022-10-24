ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police

A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing

The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police

A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report

Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived. But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Hurt, 1 Charged With DUI in Fiery Collision in Pompano Beach

One person is dead and three people required hospital treatment including a man accused of DUI following a fiery crash in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher Alexander Hoepker, 35, is facing charges that include DUI causing death, DUI causing serious injury, driving with an expired license, having a third DUI arrest, and other traffic infractions, records show.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach

Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

3 Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in

Three men traveled from Miami-Dade County to Dania Beach to break into a business and steal about $50,000 worth of merchandise in the middle of the night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are facing charges that include crossing...
DANIA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect

MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night. Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Teen's Sentencing in Deadly Oakland Park Collision Delayed Again

The family of Maria Tellez-Valderrabano says they are waiting patiently for justice as two teenage suspects accused in a deadly collision in Oakland Park await their punishment. “It’s hell,” said Emily Feria, the victim’s sister. “We’ve got to relive this day, but we’ve just got to be patient and just...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy