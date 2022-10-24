Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks ARL hosting special adoption event for Halloween weekend
BIRDSBORO, Pa. -- If you're still searching for a furry little monster before Halloween, the Animal Rescue League of Berks County wants to help you out. It's hosting a special adoption event this weekend, sponsored by Birdsboro Family Dental Associates. All cats and dogs older than six months will be...
Several Lehigh Valley cities, towns hold Trick-or-Treat night
"Trick-or-treat," said Naomi and Olivia. It may be chilly, but that wasn't stopping kids in the Lehigh Valley from trick-or-treating Friday night. "It's great! Come out here, have fun, bring the kids out, grab their candy. Have a great time," said Zach Brandt of Bethlehem. In Bethlehem, moms, dads, kids...
Alburtis to hold first large Halloween parade
ALBURTIS, Pa. -- The Borough of Alburtis is hosting its first large Halloween parade Saturday night. The parade kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at the Alburtis Elementary School, and goes to the Alburtis Area Community Center. Food trucks will be parked along South Main Street by the Fire Department.
Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
Limerick haunted house raising money to help the community
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. -- A Montgomery County family is frightening people to help the community. Their home in Limerick Township features over 100 skeletons, along with some animatronics. All of the proceeds go towards the Limerick Fire Company. One of the organizers says he does this to help, and also...
Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Heidelberg Twp.
HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening. The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
Elderly man hit by vehicle in Hatfield Township
HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County. Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township. He died at the hospital. The name of the victim...
Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
Abducted girl spotted in Pa., still missing, police say
DOWNINGTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a 6-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother in Chester County. Police released a new photo of Zoe Moss, and said she has been spotted in and around Harrisburg, Lancaster, Columbia, Ephrata, Wrightsville, and York since going missing Tuesday evening.
Blooming after traumatic injury at Reading Hospital Trauma Center
READING, Pa. -- We know nature can help heal us, and they had a gorgeous fall day last week to get some planting done at a flower garden at the trauma center. It was all in support of the Trauma Survivors Network, and for one woman just being able to walk in the garden is a big step forward.
Worker helping Allentown business, director at Via speak out about people with disabilities in the workforce
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 1 million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their 8 million hours worked account for a $3 trillion economic impact. This is highlighted by October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Inside Allentown Sterner Stems, Alaya Rose is prepping for a terrarium class. The 18-year-old works two...
Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne
READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
IronPigs extend lease to play at Coca-Cola Park, despite funding gap
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they are determined to stay in Allentown even after the city denied final funding needed for Coca-Cola Park renovations. The team and Lehigh County released a joint statement Thursday, saying the 'Pigs have signed a lease extension to play at the park through the 2052 season.
New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
Unclaimed infants' remains given dignified ceremony
READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway ahead of an emotional ceremony that's set for Saturday. A Berks County-based foundation will host a nondenominational memorial service to lay to rest the cremated remains of babies that have gone unclaimed. The process began Thursday afternoon, as members of the Berks County...
Grocery Outlet opens in place of Ahart's in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new grocery store is filling a vacancy in Allentown. Grocery Outlet held its grand opening on Thursday. The discount grocer has settled in at the shopping center at 15th and Allen streets. Its owner is from Allentown, and says his store is something the community needed...
Officials cut ribbon on new Geisinger St. Luke's health center in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - People in Schuylkill County have a new place to go for medical treatment. Officials cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Geisinger St. Luke's new health center in Pottsville. It's on Woodglen Road. The facility offers immediate care, primary care, occupational medicine, and walk-in x-ray services. It's the...
