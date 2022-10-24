Steelers Need To Move On From Punter, Pressley Harvin III After Another Disappointing Performance In Week 7

What the New York Giants have accomplished during the 2022 season is truly remarkable. They are under new management with Joe Schoen taking over as general manager and bringing Brian Daboll along with him from the Buffalo Bills to be the head coach. They have quickly changed the culture for Big Blue, who were in the doldrums as the least winningest franchise in the NFL under their last regime led by general manager Dave Gettleman.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO