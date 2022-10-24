ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Death in Otay Mesa Traffic: Witnesses Spot Pedestrian in Interstate 805 Lanes

By Editor
 5 days ago
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A pedestrian died Sunday evening while walking in the slow lane of Interstate 805 near Otay Mesa.

Witnesses began to call in to the California Highway Patrol at 7:47 p.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound on I-805 south of Palm Avenue.

At first, witnesses described a 6-foot man with black clothing, but minutes later, the description changed to a woman wearing black, the CHP said.

At 8:12 p.m., the CHP called on Caltrans to help close lanes four and five from the I-805 transition with state Route 905, along with one lane of the main freeway, for the investigation.

– City News Service

