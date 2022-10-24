The Majority Of Michigan Parents Does Not Share The View That Xiao Of Genshin Impact Is Evil Only Because His Mask Appears On A Middle School mural

Fans of Monolith Soft‘s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have spotted a sly edit to one of the game’s sequences. If the change was minor, it might not be a big concern that it wasn’t noted in the latest significant update for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The difference was pointed out, though, and not without cause. Because of this change, gamers of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may wonder if there is more to the plot than they have been led to believe.

5 DAYS AGO