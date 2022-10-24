Read full article on original website
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory Observes Smiling Sun
NASA’s Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) captured a slightly creepy picture of the Sun smiling in ultraviolet light. The dark patches that you see are called coronal holes and refer to regions where fast solar winds gush out into space. When these winds reach Earth, it sends a charged particles into the magnetosphere towards the poles, resulting in brilliant aurora displays above the polar regions.
