Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Air.0 Origami Computer Mouse Can Be Folded Completely Flat When Not in Use
Always wanted an origami-inspired computer mouse? Meet Air.0. When not in use, this computer mouse folds completely flat and can then be snapped to activate in less than 0.5-seconds. Since it weighs just 40g and measures only 4.5mm thick, you’ll easily be able to slide this into a jacket pocket or bag without any of the bulk.
techeblog.com
Researchers Develop Bionic Nose That Pairs Brain Implant with a Sunglasses-Like Wearable
A team of Virginia Commonwealth University researchers, led by Richard Costanzo and Daniel Coelho, are currently developing a bionic nose that pairs a brain implant with a sunglasses-like wearable to pick up scents. When these scents are transmitted back to the implant, it triggers the olfactory bulbs in your brain that react to the different smells.
techeblog.com
Gamer Uses a Real-Life Tractor to Play Farming Simulator
Getting DOOM to run on a John Deere is one thing, using a real-life tractor to play Farming Simulator is another. The latter is exactly what Dylan decided to do when he met a farmer who granted him access to a Case IH 310 Magnum CVT tractor. However, a custom USB controller had to be built that mirrored the tractor’s control pad for it to function properly.
techeblog.com
Developer Working on Making LEGO Fallout Game a Reality, Here’s a First Look
Amazon is working on a Fallout TV show right now, while developer ThrillDaWill is making a LEGO Fallout game that already looks good enough to be an official release. Bethesda’s nuclear wasteland has all been given a brick makeover, including the Pip Boy, all of the gear, and even a Fatman nuke launcher.
techeblog.com
New Study Reveals That Bumble Bees Like to Play With and Manipulate Objects
No, these aren’t robotic insects, just real bumble bees that were recorded playing with and manipulating wooden balls. This new study placed 45 bumble bees in a flight arena where they were given the option of either walking through a clear path to reach their reward or into a colored chamber with the wooden balls.
techeblog.com
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Eerie Image of Pillars of Creation Using Mid-Infrared Instrument for Halloween
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured an eerie image of the Pillars of Creation using its mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) just in time for Halloween. The image looks this way because the instrument is designed to show where dust is, and since the stars aren’t bright enough at these wavelengths to appear, the pillars appear to gleam at their edges.
‘Drink Masters’ Mixologist Serves Judges Killer Cocktail: “If It’s Not Done Correctly, You Die”
Being a judge on a reality competition show is hard work. You’re essentially determining whether or not another person’s entire life and livelihood are going to change forever — that is, if one of those contestants doesn’t kill you first. Seems like hyperbole, but that’s very much a concern raised in the premiere episode of Netflix’s cocktail competition series, Drink Masters. Please note: Drink Masters is a competition between professionals. These mixologists sling drinks for a living and they know way, way more about cocktails than I will ever know (including if “sling drinks” is actual bartender slang or something I...
There Are 5 Basic Steps To Loading Your Dishwasher Correctly, And If You Aren't Doing These, Your Dishes Are Not Getting As Clean As They Should
Loading a dishwasher may not be so intuitive for some people — and some have never had the luxury of owning one(!), so here is everything you need to know.
techeblog.com
Researchers Use CT Scan Machine to See the Inner Workings of Honey Bee Swarms
University of Colorado Boulder researchers have for the first time used a CT scan machine to see the inner workings of honey bee swarms. These X-rays revealed that the bees don’t clump together randomly, but rather form dome-shaped structures that follow sophisticated mathematical rules, or the ‘scaling law’.
techeblog.com
AI-Powered Laundry Folding Robot Debuts, Still Not as Fast as Humans
UC Berkley engineers have developed ah artificial intelligence-powered laundry folding robot, but unfortunately, it’s still not as fast as humans. The system is called ‘SpeedFolding’, and this bimanual system consists of two robotic hands capable of smoothing and folding a crumpled garment. One caveat: it can only fold 30-40 garments per hour.
Comments / 1