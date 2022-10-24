Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC
"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" is set to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC.
‘Yellowstone’: Everything You Need to Remember
The phenomenon that is the Paramount+ series “Yellowstone” feels unprecedented. Creator Taylor Sheridan revisited the myth of the Western with his feature films before bringing it to television in 2018, a time when the genre was the stuff of Chuck Norris. But the runaway success of “Yellowstone” has already led to other networks attempting to cash in on audiences’ love for the majesty of flyover states, such as ABC’s “Alaska Daily” and “Big Sky” and The CW’s “Walker: Independence.” And with more and more fans discovering “Yellowstone” — especially with its Season 5 premiere coming November 13 — it’s worth looking...
programminginsider.com
CBS to Develop a Reboot of ‘The Bad News Bears’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Movie franchise “The Bad News Bears,” which hit the theaters in 1976 and spawned two sequels (“The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training” in 1977 and “The Bad News Bears Go to Japan” in 1978) and a 2005 film remake, is in the development stages at CBS for a reboot comedy with a female lead. This will be the second series reboot by the Eye net, which aired the first, starring Jack Warden, for two seasons (from 1979 to 1980).
programminginsider.com
Randy Douthit Shares a Sneak Peek at Judy Justice’s Second Season
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Randy Douthit and Judith Sheindlin are ready to pound the gavel in a second season of Judy Justice, available for anytime streaming on Amazon and its Freevee extension on Monday, November 7. And if you think you’ve seen all of...
programminginsider.com
HBO Max Launches Drama ‘Garcia!’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 8:00 p.m. ABC News – “Matthew Perry: The Diane Sawyer Interview”. 9:00 p.m. “20/20” (two hours) 9:00 p.m. Capital One College Bowl (season finale, two hours) 10:00 p.m. Dateline. Fox:. 8:00 p.m. 2022 World Series: Game...
Comments / 0