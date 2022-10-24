Read full article on original website
InPost partners with Transport for Greater Manchester
By partnering with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), InPost lockers make sending and receiving packages part and parcel with commuters' journeys. The initiative will include the completion of 28 parcel lockers at bus and Metrolink stations across Greater Manchester by the end of 2022. Leading European eCommerce delivery company InPost plan to continue expanding across the area in 2023, working hand in hand with TfGM’s green initiative to reduce carbon output.
Amazon warns of Q4 challenges, after profits drop in Q3
Amazon has reported a drop in income for the third quarter ending 30 September 2022, and warned against profits going into its Q4 peak trading period. The retailer's operating income decreased to £2.1 billion ($2.5 billion), against £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2021. The international segment's operating loss was £2.1 billion ($2.5 billion), compared with £781 million ($900 million).
Westfield owner URW reports growth in 2022
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, owner of the Westfield Shopping Centre franchise, has reported a 20.8% increase in turnover to £2.3 billion (€2.7 billion) for the first nine months of 2022. This growth reflects post COVID-19 recovery, dynamic leasing activity and asset deliveries in shopping centres, leasing progress on offices and the...
VF Corp adjusts outlook after sales drop
VF Corp, the owner of The North Face and Vans, has reported a 4% decline in revenue to £2.6 billion ($3.1 billion) for the second quarter ending 1 October 2022. The group saw DTC and wholesale revenue drop 4% to £951 million ($1.1 billion) and £1.6 billion ($1.9 billion), respectively. EMEA revenue was also down 4% to £806.5 million ($932.4 million).
Alibaba.com to showcase UK exporting opportunities during International Trade Week
Alibaba.com, the leading platform for global wholesale trade, is putting export opportunity at the top of its agenda for UK businesses during International Trade Week next week, 31 October – 4 November 2022. In partnership with the Department for International Trade, a series of events taking place in Manchester...
KIDLY launches own label partnership with Next
Online childrenswear retailer for 0-5 year-olds KIDLY has today announced the launch of a new brand partnership with Next to sell a curated edit of its own label collection - for the first time outside of its own channels. The partnership will allow KIDLY to increase brand awareness further across...
Empty shop numbers fall but concerns remain amid dropping consumer confidence
The number of empty shops has continued to fall but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels amid fears that falling consumer confidence will test the fragile recovery. The overall vacancy rate across Britain fell to 13.9% in the third quarter, 0.1 percentage points better than the previous quarter and 0.6 percentage points better than the same period last year, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Local Data Company (LDC) reported. It is the fourth consecutive quarter of falling vacancy rates.
The Interview: Gymshark founder Ben Francis on his ambitious vision for retail
Gymshark was founded by Ben Francis and Lewis Morgan in 2012. To mark its ten-year anniversary, the sportswear brand is opening its first bricks & mortar store, taking a 18,000 sq ft premium retail unit on London's Regent Street. The new store stays true to Gymshark's roots and is designed...
