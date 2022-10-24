The number of empty shops has continued to fall but remains higher than pre-pandemic levels amid fears that falling consumer confidence will test the fragile recovery. The overall vacancy rate across Britain fell to 13.9% in the third quarter, 0.1 percentage points better than the previous quarter and 0.6 percentage points better than the same period last year, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Local Data Company (LDC) reported. It is the fourth consecutive quarter of falling vacancy rates.

