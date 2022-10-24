Read full article on original website
MLB
How Matt Arnold ascended to Brewers' top operations job
MILWAUKEE -- Matt Arnold put thousands of miles on his grandfather’s 1977 Chevy Cheyenne to begin a journey that led to Thursday, when he took the reins of a Major League baseball team. Arnold, 43, was elevated to the Brewers’ top baseball operations position when David Stearns stepped down...
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
Experts pick World Series winner, MVP and more
With the 2022 World Series between the Astros and Phillies set to get underway Friday, it's time for some Fall Classic predictions. We polled a panel of MLB.com voters with the following questions:. Who will win the World Series?. How many games will the Series last?. Who will hit the...
MLB
This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success
Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
MLB
5 questions Yankees must answer this offseason
NEW YORK -- The final on-field action of the Yankees’ 2022 season occurred at 12:08 a.m. ET on Monday, as Aaron Judge tapped a Ryan Pressly slider back to the pitcher. The Astros’ celebration of an American League Championship Series sweep began even before the ball reached first base.
MLB
Phillie Phanatic vs Orbit: The World Series of MLB's greatest mascots
The battle begins Friday: Two of the best in MLB will square off inside Houston's Minute Maid Park. One will be sporting the red and white colors of the great city of Philadelphia, while the other will be donning the Astros' orange and navy. Both have had great moments during the 2022 season and, of course, during their respective franchise's histories.
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
MLB
Arroyo elected to Reds Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- Bronson Arroyo gave the Reds a rotation workhorse, clubhouse leadership and the legitimacy they needed to become a contender. On Wednesday, Arroyo’s career in Cincinnati was rewarded with election to the Reds Hall of Fame. Part of the club’s modern player ballot for the 2023 class, Arroyo...
MLB
Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field
Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
MLB
Can this World Series match the madness of the 1980 Phillies-Astros NLCS?
Not many predicted the Phillies to win it all in 1980. Many baseball writers predicted Philadelphia to finish fourth in the NL East after they had lost in the NLCS three straight years from 1976-78 before finishing fourth with 84 wins in '79. They appeared to have made the right call as the Phillies were hovering around .500 before going on a hot streak to end the season. They needed to beat the Expos in two out of three games to finish the season and win the NL East by one game over Montreal.
MLB
Here's why Harper might move out of cleanup spot vs. Astros
PHILADELPHIA -- The top of the Phillies’ lineup has remained the same for every game during the club’s postseason run so far: Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper. But that may change in the World Series. With the Astros deploying an all-right-handed bullpen, Phillies manager...
MLB
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. The lineup the Phillies...
MLB
Astros chasing 46-year postseason record
HOUSTON -- Just winning a World Series is the objective for every team that’s earned the opportunity, but running the table and going undefeated for an entire postseason? That could be an iconic path to a championship. The 7-0 Astros are the third club in the Wild Card era...
MLB
Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
MLB
How will Astros neutralize red-hot Harper?
This is the Bryce Harper who was promised all along, taking advantage of his most sustained opportunity on the game’s biggest stage to emphatically deliver on all the hype that’s been inescapable for him since his teenage years -- and, in the process, taking a rabid Philadelphia fanbase to the cusp of an improbable World Series championship.
MLB
Jeter, Torre, Sabathia talk '22 Yankees, Judge, Boone
NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter is all for Aaron Boone’s return as the Yankees’ manager. He would just prefer that the team leaves the 2004 American League Championship Series in the past. Jeter laughed on Wednesday when asked about the Yankees, down three games to none in the...
MLB
Phils eye rare WS title after midseason manager swap
Though the Phillies entered the 2022 season with some lofty expectations, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sensed that things might be slipping away from the club as the calendar flipped to June. It was at that point that he made the risky decision to fire veteran manager Joe Girardi...
MLB
Verlander gives his two cents on old GM's scent
Dave Dombrowski and Justin Verlander know each other extremely well from their 11 years spent together with the Tigers. In fact, they know each other so well that they’re able to … remember what the other smells like?. As Justin Verlander approached the podium for his pre-start press...
MLB
Framber gets the call for Game 2 vs. Phillies
HOUSTON -- Last year’s World Series was largely a forgettable experience for Astros lefty Framber Valdez, who took the mound twice against the Braves and gave up 10 runs in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed more home runs than batters struck out, joining the rest of Houston’s healthy starters in running out of gas in late October.
MLB
Baker, Thomson competing for spot in history books
NEW YORK -- Former Major League manager Jack McKeon has mixed feelings on who will win the 2022 World Series between the Astros and Phillies because both managers -- Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson and Houston’s Dusty Baker -- have a chance to join or surpass McKeon in the record books.
