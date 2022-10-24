Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday Severe Threat
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the region on Saturday. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a slight risk (2/5) from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. Potential Threats: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with severe wind gusts are the main threat....
Timing Louisiana’s Storm Threat Today and Tonight
The Storm Prediction Center's forecast should have Louisiana residents weather aware from later this afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be spinning this way out of the four corners area over the next 24 to 48 hours and that weather system could kick up quite a few showers and storms across the region.
Phys.org
River experts weigh in as Mississippi River levels reach record low
In the month of October, the Mississippi River has seen record low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the level is revealing a more than 100-year-old sunken ferry and the underbelly of the USS Kidd. "While this is the time of the year when the river levels are...
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
whereyat.com
Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake
The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
WDSU
Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!
NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]
Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
Weather Aware For Tuesday Storms
Ingredients are coming together for our first round of strong to severe storms of the Fall season on Tuesday.
Severe Storms In Texas Flip Car, Cause Damage To Several Buildings
The storms possibly included a tornado.
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
How Does Biden's decision on marijuana affect Louisiana?
President Joe Biden has exonerated a large number of Americans sentenced for basic marijuana possession in court, and presently there are inquiries concerning whether state officials will go with the same pattern.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Cold front to move through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight on Tuesday
(WOWK) — We are seeing a sting of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend. Rain […]
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
talkbusiness.net
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
