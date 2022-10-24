The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.

