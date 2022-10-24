ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Weather Alert: Saturday Severe Threat

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the region on Saturday. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a slight risk (2/5) from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. Potential Threats: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with severe wind gusts are the main threat....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Timing Louisiana’s Storm Threat Today and Tonight

The Storm Prediction Center's forecast should have Louisiana residents weather aware from later this afternoon through the early morning hours of Saturday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be spinning this way out of the four corners area over the next 24 to 48 hours and that weather system could kick up quite a few showers and storms across the region.
LOUISIANA STATE
whereyat.com

Louisiana Horror: Creature from Black Lake

The ape-like creature known as Bigfoot/Sasquatch was popular in the 1970s, thanks to the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film footage that purported to show a real Bigfoot strolling through the wilderness. Movies about Bigfoot were in vogue thanks to the huge success of Charles B. Pierce's 1972 docudrama horror classic The Legend of Boggy Creek about the "Fouke Monster," a southern Bigfoot-type creature that reportedly haunted the small town of Fouke, Arkansas. Many movie rip-offs ensued, most of which were junk, except for the Louisiana shot Creature from Black Lake from 1976, which is quite good and well made.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Nice On Monday -- Slight Chance Severe Storms Tuesday!

NEW ORLEANS — One extra day of this weekend's wonderful weather continues Monday. Sunny to partly cloudy skies, breezy winds from the southeast, and a bit more humidity. Mild to warm temperatures will be similar to Sunday afternoon. Expect a transition to breezy winds and increasing clouds as stormy...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

The Top 10 Amazing Things About Louisiana [VIDEO]

Most people know that Louisiana is the only state in the nation that has "parishes" instead of counties. The Bayou State is well known for being both the Crawfish and Frog Capitals of the World. Louisiana is an amazing place loaded with wonderful traditions, delicious cuisines, and unique ethnic groups such as Acadians or Cajuns and Creoles, home of Jazz, Zydeco, and Cajun music.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

