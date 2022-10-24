Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Jackpot: Best & Worst States for Winners
The Powerball jackpot has now soared to $800 million for the next drawing, which will be Saturday, Oct. 29. Sure, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million, but someone will win at some point....
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0