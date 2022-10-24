AUSTIN – The new waterfowl hunting season is just around the corner and hunters across the state are gearing up in anticipation for opening day. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds waterfowl hunters to join the fight against the spread of aquatic invasive species like giant salvinia and zebra mussels. Hunters play a key role in this preventive effort when they clean, drain and dry their boats and equipment, including decoys and other hunting gear, before traveling from lake to lake.

