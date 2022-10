Artists, start your imaginations: The parks department has launched its annual Zilker Tree Art Contest. The contest is open to submissions from Austin-area artists ages 5-10. The winner gets to light the Zilker Holiday Tree. The submission deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. (if by mail or drop-off to to 200 South Lamar, Austin, TX 78704), or 11:59 p.m. if uploaded through the website. Find the contest rules here.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO