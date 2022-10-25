ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former police officer pleads guilty in George Floyd death case

By Bill Hutchinson
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhSAM_0ikIQ6Ie00

One of two former police officers scheduled to go on trial Monday on charges stemming from the death of George Floyd pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors, a court official told ABC News.

J. Alexander Kueng, 29, pleaded guilty Monday morning to one count of aiding and abetting in manslaughter after prosecutors and Kueng's defense attorney agreed to recommend a sentence of 42 months in prison, a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Courts said.

A second charge of aiding and abetting in second-degree unintentional murder will be dismissed against Kueng as part of his plea agreement.

MORE: Former police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty to manslaughter in killing of George Floyd

Judge Peter Cahill asked Kueng if he understood the plea agreement and informed him he has the right to a trial. Kueng told Cahill that he understood the agreement and that no one had threatened him to accept it.

A sentencing date for Kueng was not immediately set. Cahill ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

The plea was announced just as a joint state trial for Kueng and Tou Thao, 34, was to begin with jury selection. The trial comes after the two former Minneapolis police officers reported to separate prisons this month to begin their federal sentences after being convicted in February on federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights.

Both men had pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting in second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting in manslaughter stemming from the Memorial Day 2020 death of Floyd, which ignited massive protests across the nation and world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDzUX_0ikIQ6Ie00
Hennepin County Jail via Getty Images - PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officers Tuo Thoa, and J. Alexander Kueng are pictured in booking photos released by the Hennepin County Jail.

Thao is proceeding with the trial, but does not want a jury to render a verdict, the court spokesperson said. Thao, instead, wants Cahill to decide his fate based on evidence stipulated to by his attorney and the prosecution team, the spokesperson said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Cahill will only decide a verdict for Thao on the charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He said in a statement that prosecutors in his office have decided to "hold back" on the more serious charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder until Cahill reaches a decision in what will now be a bench trial.

Ellison said the state has agreed to dismiss the charge of aiding and abetting in second-degree murder if Thao is convicted on the manslaughter charge.

MORE: Timeline: The impact of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and beyond

Cahill ordered the agreed-upon evidence for him to review be submitted to the court by Nov. 17. After receiving the evidence, the judge will take up to 90 days to review it and render a verdict, the spokesperson said.

The state trial for Kueng and Thao was initially scheduled for June 2022, but Cahill delayed it over concerns it would be difficult to seat an impartial jury given the pretrial publicity. Earlier this year, Thao, Kueng and a third defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, were convicted on federal civil rights charges stemming from Floyd's death and Lane later pleaded guilty to state charges.

At the time of his decision, Cahill said postponing the trial should "diminish the impact of this publicity on the defendants' right and ability to receive a fair trial from an impartial and unbiased jury."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUvXf_0ikIQ6Ie00
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Former Minneapolis Police officer J. Alexander Keung exits after a hearing at the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility in Minneapolis, June 29, 2020.

Lane, 39, pleaded guilty in May to state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. In exchange for the plea, state prosecutors agreed to dismiss the top charge against him of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder -- similar to the plea accepted Monday by Kueng. Lane was sentenced in September to three years in prison, which he is serving concurrently with his federal sentence of 2 1/2 years.

"J. Alexander Kueng is now the second officer involved in Floyd’s death to accept responsibility through a guilty plea. That acknowledgement hopefully can bring comfort to Floyd’s family and bring our communities closer to a new era of accountability and justice," Ellison said in a statement.

Kueng, Thao and Lane were convicted in February by a federal jury on charges of violating George Floyd's civil rights by failing to intervene or provide medical aid as their senior officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck, while he was handcuffed, for more than nine minutes.

Kueng, a rookie cop at the time of Floyd's death, was sentenced to three years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Thao, who had been a nine-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department at the time of Floyd's death, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, also followed by two years of supervised release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NI5dt_0ikIQ6Ie00
Star Tribune via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao arrives for sentencing for violating George Floyds civil rights outside the Federal Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., July 27, 2022.

Floyd suffered critical injuries when he was placed in handcuffs and in a prone position on the pavement after being accused of attempting to use a fake $20 bill at a convenience store to buy cigarettes. Videos from security, police body cameras and civilian cell phone cameras showed Floyd begging for his life and complaining he could not breathe as Chauvin held his knee on the back of his neck, rendering him unconscious and without a pulse, according to prosecutors. Floyd was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Chauvin was convicted in state court last year of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

MORE: Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 1/2 years in death of George Floyd

While Chauvin's state trial was livestreamed gavel-to-gavel due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the public's access to the courtroom, cameras are not being allowed at the trial for Kueng and Thao. Cahill ruled in April that conditions “are materially different from those the Court confronted from November 2020 through April 2021 with the Chauvin trial."

Hennepin County Jail via Getty Images - PHOTO: Former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kiernan Lane are seen in a composite image of thier booking photos released by the Hennepin County Jail.

The 46-year-old Chauvin also pleaded guilty in December to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights and was sentenced in July to 21 years in federal prison.

During their federal trial, Lane, Kueng and Thao each took the witness stand and attempted to shift the blame to Chauvin, who was a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department. Lane told the jury that Chauvin "deflected" all his suggestions to help Floyd, while Kueng testified that Chauvin "was my senior officer and I trusted his advice" and Thao attested that he "would trust a 19-year veteran to figure it out."

Comments / 7

LylaJeanne
4d ago

So—they’ve been adjudged and found guilty in Federal Court, but now Prosecution wants another bite at the apple. Imho they were wrongly convicted in a sham trial. They’re already sentenced and in prison. What more do they want???

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Complains of ‘Poisoned’ Jury, Says Riots After ‘The Events in Question’ Led to ‘Legally-Impossible Conviction’ for George Floyd’s Death

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd Jr. is underscoring a request for an appeals court to overturn his multiple state-level convictions. A Minnesota jury agreed with prosecutors last year that Derek Chauvin was guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin struck a plea deal on federal charges in separate proceedings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Fugitive accused of shooting girlfriend was "up for 4-5 days doing cocaine"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota fugitive has been charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a St. Paul alleyway last week.Jeremy White, 29, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to Ramsey County court documents. Investigators say he was released from Minnesota Department of Corrections custody earlier this month and cut off his GPS bracelet four days before the alleged attack.A criminal complaint states someone called 911 Wednesday around 3:45 a.m. after hearing a man and woman arguing near the 1100 block of Sims Avenue. The caller said he saw...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Delivery driver charged with killing woman pleads guilty

A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz...
PRINCETON, MA
CBS Chicago

Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...
CHICAGO, IL
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS San Francisco

White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial

FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say

A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WEATHERFORD, TX
Ricky

The happiest man on death row

Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
CBS Minnesota

2 killed at St. Paul sober house identified, suspect faces murder charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two men killed at a sober house in St. Paul last week have been identified. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old suspect is in custody charged with murder.According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, the victims in the double homicide on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East are 40-year-old Jason Murphy and 56-year-old Jon Wentz, both from St. Paul. Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing both men last Thursday afternoon. Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ABC News

ABC News

886K+
Followers
186K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy