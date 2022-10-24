Digital Art is revolutionizing the art industry, and Artpoint wants everyone to experience this new world. NFT art especially has exploded in the last two years, and this exciting new platform allows you to collect NFTs and track their exhibition in the real world. By connecting artists, collectors, and businesses, Artpoint is changing how and where we view art. Furthermore, with utility and community as cornerstones of the platform, there are some outstanding benefits to those who join.

