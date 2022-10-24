Read full article on original website
Lucerne Festival Launches Its Debut NFT Collection
Iconic 80-year-old classical music celebration Lucerne Festival is releasing an NFT collection featuring unique posters ahead of the Forward Festival. This is a first-ever launch for the music festival. The NFTs will represent the deep heritage of the festival, featuring four Lucerne Festival archive posters. Read on to learn more about the festival and how you can mint these benchmark NFTs.
Black Women in Tech Launch an NFT Collection to Support Young Girls
Global Tech Advocates Black Women in Tech (GTA BWIT) will be releasing an NFT collection that celebrates the accomplishments of black women in tech. This NFT collection represents what they envision for the future of technology, with successful black women at the helm. About the Black Women in Tech NFT...
Blur NFT Marketplace Might Not Be As Safe As We Thought
Following a successful airdrop announcement, the now reviewed Blur NFT marketplace smart contracts paint a shady picture. The Blur NFT contracts, reviewed by Twitter user @0xQuit is a follow-up to his previous thread on the Blur airdrop. Read on to learn more about what the contract review has revealed. What...
9dcc and SnowFro Collaborate on Fashion NFTs For Art Week Miami
Creative director gmoney has announced a pop-up experience at Art Week Miami from November 29 to December 3. As part of this event, gmoney has worked closely with generative art pioneer Snowfro to launch ITERATION-02, a 9dcc x Snowfro collaboration. About the gmoney and SnowFro collaboration. gmoney and SnowFro’s ITERATION-02...
Cool Cats Terminates Staff Members Without a Given Reason
Cool Cats NFT project has allegedly terminated staff members without giving any reasons. Several team members voiced their shock at “suddenly” finding themselves unemployed on Twitter. One member called the move “a huge shock”. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the recent development is a “cost saving measure” under the new CEO.
Gucci Opens Its Land In The Sandbox To The Public
Luxury fashion company Gucci has officially opened its Gucci Vault Land in The Sandbox. From yesterday until November 9th, public members can explore the Gucci space for free! Moreover, this exciting, immersive experience allows users to have fun, learn and relax in a fashionable Gucci metaverse environment. Gucci Vault Land...
Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets,. Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.
Introducing Artpoint: The NFT Platform Reimagining Digital Art
Digital Art is revolutionizing the art industry, and Artpoint wants everyone to experience this new world. NFT art especially has exploded in the last two years, and this exciting new platform allows you to collect NFTs and track their exhibition in the real world. By connecting artists, collectors, and businesses, Artpoint is changing how and where we view art. Furthermore, with utility and community as cornerstones of the platform, there are some outstanding benefits to those who join.
VeeFriends and Starter Collaborate on Limited Edition Apparel
VeeFriends has announced a new exciting partnership with Starter, the sportswear brand. Together, they have created VeeFriends x Starter, which includes IRL merchandise. The drop begins today, and all VeeFriends Series 1 and Series 2 Alert Ape holders are eligible to take part and purchase the limited edition Starter Alert Ape Jacket. The collaboration also includes fashion retailer END Clothing, who will distribute the jacket across Europe. With a retail price of $285, this is a unique opportunity to participate in a remarkable IRL merch drop.
Yuga Labs Vs. Ryder Ripps: Azuki Founder Zagabond Gets Dragged In
The Yuga Labs Vs. Ryder Ripps and Pauly lawsuit continues. Now, Azuki founder ‘Zagabond’ is the latest NFT celebrity to be dragged into the NFT courtside drama. In a court filing, representatives of Yuga Labs (the BAYC founders) requested various documents concerning CryptoPhunks, an NFT collection by Zagabond. However, Pauly believes this is because Yuga Labs mistakenly believe that Pauly is a founder of the CryptoPhunks NFT project. But that is not the case – Pauly took over the project after the founder left and later turned out to be Zagabond.
The Sun Is 'Smiling' In Viral NASA Picture
The astonishing image was captured by the space agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.
ARKPIA & Florentijn Hofman to Debut World’s 1st Public Artwork AR
ARKPIA, the global art and technology brand, has announced a collaboration with world-famous artist Florentijn Hofman. Together, they are developing the ‘world’s first public artwork AR.’ The new digital project will allow the public to install giant artworks on famous landmarks through Augmented Reality (AR) tech. ARKPIA...
New Merch from Bored Ape Yacht Club and NFT Artist McBess
From today, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders have access to a remarkable new merch drop. Thanks to a collaboration with McBess and The Dudes, there is a new line of monochromatic merch. The BAYC x McBess x The Dudes drop is exclusively available to BAYC and MAYC NFT holders. But hurry – the Bored Ape merch is now live, with prices starting at $175.
