Voters aren't just determining the future of Congress in this election. Many local elections will determine important land-use questions. How big is too big? That's a question at the heart of many local elections in northern Virginia, places like Arlington and Fairfax City and Herndon where candidates are staking out positions on what kind of density is appropriate and what kind of commitments should be made about affordable housing.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO