Read full article on original website
Related
wvtf.org
Pope & Schapiro: Virginia's high-profile campaigns can't get much tighter
One of Virginia’s high profile Congressional races may be getting closer. And another can’t get any tighter. Jeff Schapiro, political columnist at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and Michael Pope recap a busy week in state politics and the General Assembly.
wvtf.org
Program provides safe water and septic to Virginians, but now it's out of funding
More than a million Virginia families have septic systems at home. State officials estimate about half those systems are so old they pose health risks. The same goes for thousands of drinking water systems. Now, a new grant program to help families get safe water and septic has been so popular it’s already running out of money.
wvtf.org
The role of affordable housing on this year's election
Voters aren't just determining the future of Congress in this election. Many local elections will determine important land-use questions. How big is too big? That's a question at the heart of many local elections in northern Virginia, places like Arlington and Fairfax City and Herndon where candidates are staking out positions on what kind of density is appropriate and what kind of commitments should be made about affordable housing.
Comments / 0