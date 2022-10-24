Apple TV’s best sci-fi series is finally, fully on the move again. Severance season 2 has officially started production, going by a photo from one of the stars, Britt Lower. The image appeared on Lower’s Instagram stories, captured by ScreenRant, and it’s a selfie of her getting hair and makeup done for a day of shooting. You can tell from the outfit and hairstyle that she’s about to play Helly, her Severance character. “We begin again,” her caption reads, with hashtag-Severance. This is an exciting development as we’ve not heard much from the hit drama series since the finale of the first season.

2 DAYS AGO