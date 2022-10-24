Read full article on original website
TAP Air Portugal earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Emirates, covering the latter’s Barcelona – Mexico City sector, on board Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. TAP’s TP-coded flight numbers appeared on Emirates service since 19OCT22 (approximate). Schedule below is effective for the month of November 2022. EK255/TP6384 BCN1010...
Qatar Airways in recent update closed reservation for planned service to Canberra, scheduled to resume on 30NOV22 from Doha. The oneWorld member previously planned to operate Doha – Melbourne – Canberra routing. For Northern summer 2023 season from 26MAR23, reservation for Canberra is also not available. Qatar Airways...
