Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Nashville Parent
Chuck E. Cheese Hosts Sensory Halloween Event
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Thrillist
14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville
There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
wgnsradio.com
The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
visitsumnertn.com
Five Brunch Options in Sumner County
You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle
Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
williamsonhomepage.com
CoolSprings Galleria welcomes new restaurants and retailers ahead of holiday season
Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season. Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
'Select Your Crown' event returns to Clarksville, giving away 200 custom wigs
"Select Your Crown" event returns to Clarksville for the second year to make and give away 200 custom wigs for women and children experiencing hair loss from chemotherapy and alopecia.
WSMV
Neighbors concerned about possible development near Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Will 10 homes be built on greenspace near Centennial Park?. That is what some are worried about after a Metro Councilmember filed an ordinance this week to make it happen. Benjamin Brown lives in the Parthenon Avenue area near Centennial Dog Park. “It is really prestige...
Bicyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville crash
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
dicksonpost.com
Country singer Craig Morgan’s Tennessee Music Pathways Marker unveiled in Dickson
Tennessee is synonymous with music. The wealth of artists and musicians the Volunteer State has and continues to produce is both an anchor of its past and the gateway to its future, and an important part of that heritage is Cheatham County native and Dickson County resident Craig Morgan. Over...
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
fox32chicago.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million
NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
wilsonpost.com
Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday
NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
How a 25-year-old from Alabama became an ’80s rock band’s new singer
Brett Carlisle’s smartphone ran out of juice. He was walking down Broadway Street in Nashville with his girlfriend and his mom, pointing out to Mom a honk-tonk or two he’d played shows at before. Luckily, he had his backpack with him. Carlisle, a 25-year-old Birmingham-based rock singer, had...
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie
For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
