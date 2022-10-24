ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Parent

Chuck E. Cheese Hosts Sensory Halloween Event

Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event...
TENNESSEE STATE
News Talk KIT

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville

There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
MURFREESBORO, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Five Brunch Options in Sumner County

You’ll thank us a brunch for this brunch guide! Sumner County has endless delicious restaurants; however, we have brunch on our minds and hope you do too! We encourage visitors to go check out local favorite restaurants while you are here. We know that you’ll love them as much as we do!
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Remembering Murfreesboro Developer and Philanthropist Mark Pirtle

Anyone involved in business or community development in Murfreesboro over the last roughly 40 years interacted with Mark Pirtle. He was a bundle of energy and ideas who always walked into a room with a smile on his face and kind words to those who interacted with him, be you the governor or simply a community member sitting on the board of one of the many organizations he helped. Pirtle died October 3, 2022 at the age of 70.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

CoolSprings Galleria welcomes new restaurants and retailers ahead of holiday season

Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season. Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Neighbors concerned about possible development near Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Will 10 homes be built on greenspace near Centennial Park?. That is what some are worried about after a Metro Councilmember filed an ordinance this week to make it happen. Benjamin Brown lives in the Parthenon Avenue area near Centennial Dog Park. “It is really prestige...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million

NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Speedway season finale moved up to Saturday

NASHVILLE - One of two Wilson County racers – Hunter Wright or Dylan Fetcho – will be crowned track champion a day early at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway. The track’s season finale showdown between Wright and Fetcho, originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30, has been moved up to Saturday, Oct. 29 to avoid inclement weather in Sunday’s forecast.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie

For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy