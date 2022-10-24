Welcome to the weekend, Durango! May all things spooky bring you joy as it is officially Halloween weekend, 2022. Whether your idea of celebrating Halloween is to go on the Zombie Walk on downtown mainstreet, or participating in a fall festival with family and friends is more of your thing, we have some ideas for you to make your holiday Spook-tacular. If you’re not really one to celebrate Halloween, check out the details on the upcoming ski season! As we all know, the month of November is the time to prepare your sticks, buy some new gear and not-so-patiently await Purgatory’s opening day on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and #dodurango to be featured on our page while you're out and about, busy with Halloween shenanigans.

DURANGO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO