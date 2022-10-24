Read full article on original website
eldiablonews.com
Durango School District Debunks Lauren Boebert’s “Litter Box” Claims
On Monday, October 3rd, American politician Lauren Boebert made incorrect comments about Durango schools during a Mesa County Republican Women’s luncheon. She claimed that school districts across the country are providing litter boxes for students who “identify as cats.” According to a report by the Colorado Times Recorder she stated that, “Durango is doing this. This is how extreme it is.”
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
The Daily Planet
Agencies team up in Telluride bike theft arrests
Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work. In a town where bikes...
travelawaits.com
The One Experience You Must Try When Visiting Durango, Colorado
Do you enjoy zip-lining? I love it, and when I visited Durango, Colorado, a few years ago, I had the opportunity to zip on the largest zip line in the world! Soaring Tree Top Adventures has 27 spectacular spans and offers an all-day, family-friendly adventure. Remotely located on 180 private...
360durango.com
The Weekender // October 28th - October 30th
Welcome to the weekend, Durango! May all things spooky bring you joy as it is officially Halloween weekend, 2022. Whether your idea of celebrating Halloween is to go on the Zombie Walk on downtown mainstreet, or participating in a fall festival with family and friends is more of your thing, we have some ideas for you to make your holiday Spook-tacular. If you’re not really one to celebrate Halloween, check out the details on the upcoming ski season! As we all know, the month of November is the time to prepare your sticks, buy some new gear and not-so-patiently await Purgatory’s opening day on Saturday, November 19th, 2022. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and #dodurango to be featured on our page while you're out and about, busy with Halloween shenanigans.
KJCT8
Double Dose of rain and snow likely Wednesday & Thursday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A double shot of rain and snow is on the way. Round one could affect the Wednesday morning drive. Round two will come in late Wednesday night and could affect the Thursday morning drive. Winter Weather Advisory: Where the Biggest Snow Falls. A Winter Weather...
theprescotttimes.com
CAPTURED CATCH 22 Day 22– Olivia Begay
***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 22 Captured ***. Day 22 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program is now in custody. In October 2022, acting on anonymous information, deputies with the United States Marshals Service learned that CATCH 22 Fugitive Olivia Begay might be staying in the Farmington, NM area. Remember, Olivia Begay, day 22 of CATCH 22, was wanted on charges of child abuse and several counts of Aggravated DUI from a November 2018, incident.
