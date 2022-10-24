I'll wait till we move back to AZ. It's a pain to just get a driver's licence here. Had to have proof of why my name was not the same as my birth certificate. People get married ya know. so I had to provide a marriage license.? 40:years later? try locating that after a cross country move without having to get a duplicate sent to you.
what is a real ID? have lived in New York state my whole life except 2 years in the army. have state drivers license and federal veterans card, if that isn't enough, they can kiss the cheek. another scam as they let illegal aliens live here and vote in our elections, it's time to vote in people who are for upholding the laws of the United States, you are not a citizen or if you are a felon, you are not eligible to vote and you are not on status to receive money.
at albany international Airport you need your ,Real ID driver license or current passport to get through TSA check point
Related
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
Large, Unique Danger For Driver In Upstate New York
Zeldin and Hochul outline drastically different visions for New York in only gubernatorial debate
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
New York May Fall Back For The Last Time
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
New York State Senator Caught on ‘Hot Mic’ Accidentally
One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State
‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
6 Of The Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums In New York State
How a Trump-supporting election-denier has gained footing in this solidly blue state
Attorney General says dental group gave kids unneeded root canals
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights
One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 31