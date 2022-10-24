ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

Comments / 31

Shirley
4d ago

I'll wait till we move back to AZ. It's a pain to just get a driver's licence here. Had to have proof of why my name was not the same as my birth certificate. People get married ya know. so I had to provide a marriage license.? 40:years later? try locating that after a cross country move without having to get a duplicate sent to you.

Reply(6)
4
Lew Sackett
4d ago

what is a real ID? have lived in New York state my whole life except 2 years in the army. have state drivers license and federal veterans card, if that isn't enough, they can kiss the cheek. another scam as they let illegal aliens live here and vote in our elections, it's time to vote in people who are for upholding the laws of the United States, you are not a citizen or if you are a felon, you are not eligible to vote and you are not on status to receive money.

Reply(1)
3
John Tunney
4d ago

at albany international Airport you need your ,Real ID driver license or current passport to get through TSA check point

Reply(1)
2
Related
Legislative Gazette

Zeldin and Hochul outline drastically different visions for New York in only gubernatorial debate

Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul faced off in the only scheduled gubernatorial debate for New York, hosted live by Spectrum News 1. The debate took place at Pace University in Manhattan live from the Schimmel Theater and was hosted by Spectrum political anchors Errol Louis of Inside City Hall and Susan Arbetter of Capitol Tonight.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

New York May Fall Back For The Last Time

As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
ARIZONA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately

You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
96.9 WOUR

One Of The Worlds Oldest Rivers Flows Through New York State

One of the worlds oldest rivers, and the oldest river in the United States, flows through New York State. Do you know which one?. According to New York State's DEC, New York State has more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. We also are home to the oldest river in the United States, and one of the oldest rivers in the world.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State

"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State. The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?. Most...
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?

Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
96.1 The Breeze

6 Of The Creepiest Abandoned Mental Asylums In New York State

As Halloween quickly approaches, here's a look at some real-life creepy abandoned mental asylums around New York State. What's more frightening than quite-possibly haunted mental asylums where real-life horrors happened? These are locations around the state where people were sent to spend the rest of their lives and more often than not, die lonely miserable deaths. Some of the really unlucky residents had experiments conducted on them like lobotomies and electro-therapy. The bad vibes will make your skin crawl just by watching the videos below, never mind actually being in the actual location.
MSNBC

How a Trump-supporting election-denier has gained footing in this solidly blue state

The moment you cross the New York City boundary into Long Island, you’re greeted with SUVs bearing “Thin Blue Line” bumper stickers. This is Lee Zeldin country — and to an extent, Trump country — and the lawn signs dotting every intersection make that clear. Drive a little farther out east to the heart of Zeldin’s stronghold and a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt won’t raise an eyebrow.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Herald Community Newspapers

Attorney General says dental group gave kids unneeded root canals

A pediatric dental group with practices in New Jersey, Vermont, and New York, including an office in Valley Stream called Pediatric Dentistry of Valley Stream, has agreed to pay more than $750,000 to settle allegations that his pediatric dentistry performed unneeded roots canals on children, according to state and federal authorities earlier this month.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws

With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
Bridget Mulroy

NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional Rights

Not anymore!(smodj/iStock) A Supreme Court ruling out of New York State this past Monday will require New York City employers to rehire all previous employees whose employment was terminated because of the vaccine mandate. Anyone who was working in New York and fired because they weren’t vaccinated will be owed back pay for the entirety of the time they were without employment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

One New, Sneaky COVID Symptom Has New York On Alert Into Winter

As we head into winter, New York and the CDC are still urging caution over COVID. A majority of the counties in Upstate are still in the CDC’s “high” level, with a little less than 10% of inpatient hospital beds still occupied by COVID patients. Mayo Clinic research shows Warren County currently has the highest density of COVID cases in the entire state of New York.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy