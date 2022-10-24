ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

dailytitan.com

Women's golf places 3rd in Nevada

Playing their first tournament in three weeks, Cal State Fullerton women’s golf finished in third place with an overall score of 3-under-861 at The Clash at Boulder Creek in Nevada. The University of Nevada, Reno, placed first in the team and individual leaderboards. They scored 25-under-par 839. University of...
FULLERTON, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailytitan.com

Police continue search for grand theft suspect

Electronics and personal items belonging to students were stolen at Pollak Library on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cal State Fullerton Police Department. CSUF PD Capt. Scot Willey said two students called the department. Police officers combed through the camera system. Willey said they found footage of the suspect and sent out an email to students with an image of the suspect Thursday.
FULLERTON, CA

