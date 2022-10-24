Electronics and personal items belonging to students were stolen at Pollak Library on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cal State Fullerton Police Department. CSUF PD Capt. Scot Willey said two students called the department. Police officers combed through the camera system. Willey said they found footage of the suspect and sent out an email to students with an image of the suspect Thursday.

