Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
SLO County winery wins top award at international wine competition in Texas
The winery beat out a field of 373 other competitors to win Top All-Around Winery.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
First case of deadly bird flu reported in SLO County. Here’s how to stop it from spreading
Cases of the lethal virus have been reported at least 20 California counties.
15 Best Restaurants in Morro Bay, CA
Seafood, seafood, seafood! If there’s one cuisine you can expect to find in Morro Bay in every way, shape and form, locally caught, sustainably sourced with local ingredients, it is seafood. From restaurants recommended by TripAdvisor to those that have been serving Morro Bay for almost a century, to...
Young elephant seals are arriving daily at SLO County beaches. Here’s what they’re up to
Here’s what the Fall Hall-out is all about.
Evicted Creston horses in need of new home
Huck and Button are soon to be displaced from their home. – The last thing Jackie Iddings of Creston expected when she answered the knock on her door on Sept. 30, was an eviction notice. “It was a 60-day no-fault notice to vacate,” said Iddings, “but it was unexpected and is causing a lot of stress. I’m especially worried about where my horses are going to go.”
