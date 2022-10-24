Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely headed for a recession, but he says the market could rally depending on how Russia's war in Ukraine plays out. "We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Jones said Monday...
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
nationalinterest.org
America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines
The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
Washington Examiner
The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be
The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
Elon Musk says conflict between Taiwan and China could be resolved by making the island a 'special administrative zone' similar to Hong Kong
Elon Musk suggested that a conflict between China and Taiwan would be hard to avoid but recommended the island become a "special administration zone" similar to Hong Kong. Taiwan has asserted for decades that it is an independent country, but China instead maintains Taiwan is a part of China and hopes to restore control.
‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead
Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
A quiet US move in the Mediterranean may help put more pressure on Russia, but not everyone in NATO is happy about it
The US lifted its 35-year-old arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus in September. That could allow Cyprus to receive modern US arms and to send its Russian-made weapons to Ukraine. But the US decision has rankled Turkey, which is at odds with NATO ally Greece over the island. In...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader
Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Pelosi Has a New Plan That’s Going to Make Putin Really Pissed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is slated to attend the Crimea Platform parliamentary summit in Croatia this week as part of a forum to discuss kicking Russia out of Crimea and returning the peninsula to Ukraine.Her visit is meant to show the United States’ “ironclad solidarity” with Ukraine, the Democrat said in a statement. But while it may seem like just the latest expression of support from the West, the trip could reverberate all the way to the Kremlin.“I look forward to discussing how we can further support Ukraine—because the fight for Ukraine is the fight for democracy itself,” she...
The next U.S. COVID wave is coming. Why it will be 'much weirder than before.'
Unless you’re a real-life virologist — or unless you enjoy playing one on Twitter — it has become pretty much impossible to keep up with all of the latest coronavirus variants. First they were named after Greek letters, like Omicron. Easy enough. Then came a few short,...
Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi
ROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was...
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan
North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
The fate of the global economy may rest on the shoulders of one company: TSMC. TSMC is the world's biggest chipmaker — its chips power everything from cars to iPhones. But US-China tensions, and China's standoff with Taiwan, could cost the global economy trillions. On a tiny island off...
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK government is on alert after China's latest move
The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
John Bolton says the US needs to make it clear that Putin is 'signing a suicide note' if he uses nuclear weapons
Bolton said the US needs to make it clear that Putin will be eliminated if he uses nuclear weapons. Putin is "signing a suicide note" if he orders the use of nukes, Bolton said. He mentioned Iranian general Qassem Soleimani as an example of what happens to "a threat to...
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 4