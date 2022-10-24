ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

This $35 Million Dollar Dallas, TX Home Comes With It’s Own Golf Course

There is so much for people to enjoy about this $35 million dollar home in Dallas, Texas. Especially if you love to golf, as it comes with its own 2-hole regulation golf course that comes with its own sand traps and water features. But that is not all if you’re a golf enthusiast as there is a golf simulator also set up inside this home in Dallas. Although, if you think this would be the perfect home for you and your family you better have deep pockets as the list price is $35 million dollars.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Here’s the Wonderful Waterfront Brick Home You Need in Heath, Texas

Having a beautiful brick home on the water have always been things I dream about when buying my own home and this gorgeous place in Heath, Texas offers both of those things. Now only if it had a wrap around porch I would be in heaven. Although when you go to the backyard of this property, it does look a little heavenly. But as you would expect with a home this amazing it comes with a hefty price tag, listed currently at $4,200,000.
HEATH, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Supercenter in Plano celebrates $1.4M remodel

The electronics department at the Walmart Supercenter in Plano was among the areas that got remodeled. (Courtesy Walmart) The Walmart Supercenter will celebrate its newly remodeled store at 1700 Dallas Parkway in Plano from 7-9 a.m. Oct. 28. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a kids zone, food trucks, a DJ with music and vendor giveaways. The remodeling includes an updated electronics department, the pharmacy’s move to the front of the store, an expanded apparel department and updated signage. Renovations totaled about $1.4 million, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.
PLANO, TX
klif.com

$1-Billion Luxury Community Coming to Arlington

(WBAP/KLIF) — The next phase of Arlington’s $4-billion entertainment district project is underway. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis held shovels, Wednesday, in the groundbreaking ceremony for “One Rangers Way”, a planned 43,000 square food luxury residential community to be built adjacent to Globe Life Field. Ross says the $1-billion project will be state-of-the-art.
ARLINGTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Home with High Quality Construction in Dallas First Time on The Market for $4.8 Million

3837 Greenbrier Drive Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 3837 Greenbrier Drive, Dallas, Texas is a fabulous property in the middle of the fairway between 2 parks with features includes top-of-the-line Chefs kitchen, bed en-suites, large game room, heated pool, elevator, front yard stone entertaining terrace, designated dog run and more. This Home in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3837 Greenbrier Drive, please contact Clarke Landry (Phone: 214-521-7355) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth

H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
FORT WORTH, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Visit Royalty At ShangriLlama in Royse City

ShangriLlama in Royse City is home to a castle and six royal llamas and offers experiences for curious visitors. Guests can participate in “Llama Llessons,” “Llama Walks,” “Virtual Llama Meetings,” and even weddings with llamas, if desired. ShangriLlama is the name of their ranch...
ROYSE CITY, TX
klif.com

A Record Year at the State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The State Fair of Texas is celebrating a record year. According to the fair, the 2022 State Fair of Texas welcomes a record-breaking 2,547,289 fairgoers. “At its core, the State Fair of Texas is about community,” said State Fair of Texas President, Mitchell Glieber. “There is...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

