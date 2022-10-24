Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
COVID-19 cases bottoming out in Northern Virginia; surge ahead?
As area hospitals strain under an influx of patients with the flu and other respiratory diseases, indications are that COVID-19 cases may have bottomed out and are beginning an expected fall and winter increase across Northern Virginia and the rest of the state. Data from the Virginia Department of Health...
Inside Nova
In latest report, N.Va. sees biggest home-sales drop in commonwealth
Northern Virginia in September saw the largest year-over-year decline in home sales among the commonwealth’s eight broad geographic areas as defined by the Virginia Realtors trade group. With 3,180 sales in September 2022 and 4,573 in September 2021, the year-over-year decline of 30.5 percent compared to a statewide drop...
Inside Nova
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga.—Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Santa, deliver us divided government
It’s a little early to be asking Santa for a Christmas gift, but with having been good boys and girls here at the Sun Gazette editorial desk (our endorsements in local elections are all done!), we’d like to request something similar to what Jolly St. Nick gave us last year. Divided government.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Will School Boards join Fauci in admitting lockdowns did harm?
Type in the phrase “cover your backside” on the Internet and we’d guess that a photo of the sainted-by-some-reviled-by-others Dr. Anthony Fauci will pop up. In his decades as a bureaucratic infighter, he’s learned to take credit when things go right and leave no fingerprints for bad decision-making and faulty judgment.
Inside Nova
InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
