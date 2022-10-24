Read full article on original website
guest
4d ago
Send them all to jail, should be prison but we know liberal judges. Should be made of an example of things like this should not be tolerated. No sob stories I’m a grandma a mother a sister an aunt should have thought about that before you broke the law!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Tracking every migrant death in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The border wall along the U.S. Mexico border in Yuma County splits the Sonoran desert. While many of the migrants who enter the United States say they're fleeing dangerous situations, what awaits them on this side of the wall can be even more treacherous. And...
kawc.org
Yuma native Carol Smith among six candidates for city council
In the primary race for Yuma City Council, no candidate met the 50 percent plus 1 threshold to automatically win. Therefore, six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats. Carol Smith is one of the candidates. She was born and raised in Yuma and is a registered nurse...
kawc.org
Longtime San Luis resident Lizeth Servin one of six city council candidates
In San Luis, Ariz., we know the next mayor will be former mayor Nieves Riedel. What we don’t know yet is who will join the city council. There are six candidates for three open seats. Lizeth Servin said she has lived in San Luis for nearly 30 years. Servin...
wiproud.com
Fight continues over shipping containers at Arizona border
(NewsNation) — Arizona’s governor is refusing to back down in a fight over barriers at the southern border, rejecting calls by the Biden administration to remove shipping containers and stop construction of any additional barriers. One part of the project has been in place for months now in...
calexicochronicle.com
Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules
EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
Mark Kelly speaks to Yuma voters
Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly landed in Yuma today, encouraging local voters to turn in their ballots. The post Mark Kelly speaks to Yuma voters appeared first on KYMA.
Your Grocery Bill Is About To Skyrocket
The cost of groceries is going to skyrocket.Alexander Mils/Unsplash. If it’s not inflation it’s something else. At least that’s what it feels like when picking up groceries or heading out to a local restaurant here in Tucson. Food prices have been inching up ever since the COVID pandemic, as lines of transportation were dramatically reduced, and imports from Mexico were bottlenecked. And while produce from Mexico is once again making its way into southern Arizona as well as the rest of the United States, there is now another problem brewing that, if you haven’t felt the impact yet, you will: a lettuce shortage.
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey moves forward with containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in...
fox10phoenix.com
'Our primary mission is not immigration, it's border security': A look at Yuma sector's migrant surge
Some have called it a crisis at the border. Others call it an immigration issue. Fact: Arizona has two separate border patrol sectors along the southern border – Tucson and Yuma. Both are seeing unprecedented levels of migrants crossing. The United States Border Patrol has 20 sectors. Nine of...
Calexico residents and candidates react to state audit
According to the California State Auditor's report, the city of Calexico is at high-risk due to its financial and operational management. The post Calexico residents and candidates react to state audit appeared first on KYMA.
CASA of Arizona celebrates National Adoption Day in Yuma
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Arizona will celebrate National Adoption Day on November 19 in Yuma. The post CASA of Arizona celebrates National Adoption Day in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors
The Caballeros de Yuma will also be raffling off a Mustang. The post Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors appeared first on KYMA.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
State, Mexican, and regional officials will join Caltrans to break ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project. The post CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge
Three high school students won the educational creativity challenge. The post Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County warns parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of halloween
The Yuma County Public Health Services District continues to warn the public of the dangers of fentanyl, but this time it looks like candy. The post Yuma County warns parents about rainbow fentanyl ahead of halloween appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Comments / 8