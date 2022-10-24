ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

Comments / 8

guest
4d ago

Send them all to jail, should be prison but we know liberal judges. Should be made of an example of things like this should not be tolerated. No sob stories I’m a grandma a mother a sister an aunt should have thought about that before you broke the law!

4
 

kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Tracking every migrant death in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The border wall along the U.S. Mexico border in Yuma County splits the Sonoran desert. While many of the migrants who enter the United States say they're fleeing dangerous situations, what awaits them on this side of the wall can be even more treacherous. And...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Yuma native Carol Smith among six candidates for city council

In the primary race for Yuma City Council, no candidate met the 50 percent plus 1 threshold to automatically win. Therefore, six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats. Carol Smith is one of the candidates. She was born and raised in Yuma and is a registered nurse...
YUMA, AZ
wiproud.com

Fight continues over shipping containers at Arizona border

(NewsNation) — Arizona’s governor is refusing to back down in a fight over barriers at the southern border, rejecting calls by the Biden administration to remove shipping containers and stop construction of any additional barriers. One part of the project has been in place for months now in...
ARIZONA STATE
calexicochronicle.com

Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules

EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
EL CENTRO, CA
Greyson F

Your Grocery Bill Is About To Skyrocket

The cost of groceries is going to skyrocket.Alexander Mils/Unsplash. If it’s not inflation it’s something else. At least that’s what it feels like when picking up groceries or heading out to a local restaurant here in Tucson. Food prices have been inching up ever since the COVID pandemic, as lines of transportation were dramatically reduced, and imports from Mexico were bottlenecked. And while produce from Mexico is once again making its way into southern Arizona as well as the rest of the United States, there is now another problem brewing that, if you haven’t felt the impact yet, you will: a lettuce shortage.
TUCSON, AZ
KYMA News 11

School threat on social media in Yuma

The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ

