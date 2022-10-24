The cost of groceries is going to skyrocket.Alexander Mils/Unsplash. If it’s not inflation it’s something else. At least that’s what it feels like when picking up groceries or heading out to a local restaurant here in Tucson. Food prices have been inching up ever since the COVID pandemic, as lines of transportation were dramatically reduced, and imports from Mexico were bottlenecked. And while produce from Mexico is once again making its way into southern Arizona as well as the rest of the United States, there is now another problem brewing that, if you haven’t felt the impact yet, you will: a lettuce shortage.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO