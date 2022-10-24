‘They’re Complicit in All This’: Ron Johnson Slams Media for ‘Covering Up for the Democrats’

Forty-four years ago, the Supreme Court was the center of a raging protest by thousands as the justices took up the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke to decide if racial admission quotas were constitutionally permissible at a California medical school. As a teenage congressional page, I was one of the faces in that crowd gathered around the court in October 1977 to watch history being made.

