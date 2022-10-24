Read full article on original website
‘Bakke to the future?’ Supreme Court reconsiders affirmative action with a conservative majority
Forty-four years ago, the Supreme Court was the center of a raging protest by thousands as the justices took up the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke to decide if racial admission quotas were constitutionally permissible at a California medical school. As a teenage congressional page, I was one of the faces in that crowd gathered around the court in October 1977 to watch history being made.
Trump Accuses Judge In Fraud Lawsuit Of 'Communist Takeover' Of His Company
"I have no jury and no Civil Rights!" Trump complained about the $250 million suit.
