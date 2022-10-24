Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
Mohave Daily News
Evidence thrown out for BHC murder trial
KINGMAN — A judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors cannot use ballistic evidence during the trial for a Oregon man accused of killing his girlfriend in Bullhead City. Ryan Lynn Clark, 37, of Medford, Oregon, is charged with the murder of Megan Rae Jean Hannah, also of Medford. He is...
Buried body identified as missing Arizona man, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have identified the remains of a man found buried on a Mohave County property as belonging to a 42-year-old who was reported missing in August. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the body of Joshua William-James Blake was discovered this week buried about three...
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
NBC News
Arizona woman sues city after being arrested for feeding homeless people
An Arizona woman is suing her city after police arrested her for feeding homeless people, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Police arrested retired restaurant owner Norma Thornton, 78, a resident of Bullhead City, in the state's northwest region, on March 8 after she shared homemade food with homeless people in a public park in violation of an ordinance the city passed last year that bans people from sharing prepared food in public parks “for charitable purposes," according to the complaint.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Collision leaves three dead, one critical
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report three people are dead and another person is critically injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bullhead City. Officers responded to the crash on the Bullhead Parkway at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. “Witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Equinox traveling...
‘The City Has Criminalized Kindness’: 78-Year-Old Retired Restaurant Owner Sues After Arrest for Feeding Homeless People at Park
A 78-year-old retired former restaurant owner has sued an Arizona city over her arrest for feeding homeless people. Officials at Bullhead City says Norma Thornton violated an ordinance requiring permits to offer home-cooked food at a city park, but the 78-year-old plaintiff and her attorneys say the law is unfair and unconstitutional. The permit requirements are “extremely burdensome,” lawyers with the Institute of Justice said in a press statement.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Say A Las Vegas Murder Pair Has Been Discovered Dead
After leading authorities on a 35-mile automobile pursuit and fleeing into the Arizona desert, a couple sought in connection with a murder in Las Vegas last week was discovered dead on Friday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a SWAT squad from the...
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
Mohave Daily News
Drug-sniffing dog visits Fox Creek campus
BULLHEAD CITY — Two weeks after providing a demonstration for the Bullhead City School District governing board, a Mohave County Sheriff Office sergeant and his K-9 partner searched Fox Creek Junior High School for drugs. Four classrooms and locker rooms were inspected Thursday by Sgt. Kelly McCool and Chase,...
Mohave Daily News
Walk provides visual drug awareness message
BULLHEAD CITY — Drug use is an important issue in any community. Whether it be abuse of prescription medications or illegal substances, the devastating effect of drugs is constant. “According to the latest statistics from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), there has been a 15% increase...
Mohave Daily News
Board locks in price for new fire station
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire District Governing Board voted 4-1 to give the go-ahead for construction of Fire Station 7 in the Laughlin Ranch subdivision. The approval at this week's board meeting set a guaranteed maximum price "not to exceed" about $5.966 million under a contract with Willmeng Construction and a total project cost of about $6.32 million that includes $356,000 in district-provided fees, furnishings and improvements.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
Mohave Daily News
MVESD recieves $2.7 million electric school bus grant
MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District is one of 389 school districts in the nation to receive the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program funding. MVESD was awarded $2,765,000 to replace seven buses, the largest grant awarded among the eight Clean School Bus Program...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
fox10phoenix.com
Meteor seen streaking across the sky in Mohave County
A meteor was seen streaking across the Arizona sky in Mohave County. Ken Howard shared the video with us.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
