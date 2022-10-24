Knowing more about the source of your traffic can help you develop, optimize, and better serve your customers. It can also tell you a lot about the state of your business. For instance, you can improve this page to gain better results and conversions if you find that the majority of your traffic is organic and that search engines are directing your clients to your course landing page. This does not imply that you have to make massive adjustments to create more engaging and compelling material that provides greater details about how your course is sufficient. You could even add an option of a call to action to make it simpler for your visitors to get in touch with you.

18 HOURS AGO