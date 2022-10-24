Inside a concrete-floored studio along a row of graffitied warehouses in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the walls are lined with eight-foot-tall paintings. Some are domestic interiors with a hint of mystery. In one, goldfish rain down on an upright piano topped with a set of dentures in a drinking glass and flanked by buckets of paint. In another, pleated-paper fans resembling butterflies alight on a floral sofa. Other canvases hew toward pure abstraction with a riot of vibrant colors and freeform, densely composed mark-making. The seemingly disparate styles are the work of a single artist, Angel Otero, who has impressed the art world...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO