Week 7 Fantasy Football Recap: The Bengals are back, Gus Edwards is back & plenty of injuries

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go through all of the weekend games from Week 7 in the NFL and discuss the best fantasy performances, the disappointments, and the news that fantasy managers will have to adjust for.

Scott starts out the show apologizing for being wrong about Gus Edwards, who had a nice week as the Baltimore Ravens starting RB, and firing back at Twitter trolls.

After discussing how offense is down, defenses are winning, and fantasy studs are missing out on touchdowns to unknown guys that usually sit on the bench, Matt and Scott at least agree that it was really fun to see the Cincinnati Bengals offense take flight again and to watch Patrick Mahomes have such a great game against a good San Francisco 49ers defense.

As thy go through the games, and discuss the frailty of aging QBs like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, the guys keep coming back to the same question: Who is more likely to fix their team, the Green Bay Packers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

00:50 Scott on Gus Edwards / Kenyan Drake

05:00 Lots of major injuries this week, not a lot of offense

08:45 Chiefs 44, 49ers 23

16:45 Seahawks 37, Chargers 23

23:35 Ravens 23, Browns 20

29:20 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

35:45 Jets 16, Broncos 9

40:35 Cowboys 24, Lions 6

44:00 Commanders 23, Packers 21

50:50 Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3

58:50 Giants 23, Jaguars 17

62:20 Raiders 38, Texans 20

66:35 Titans 19, Colts 10

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses. Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix. The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Poyer's trip to next Bills game shorter after drive to KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Even though he’s cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer’s commute to the Buffalo Bills’ next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer's route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills' stadium for a night game against the Green Bay Packers.
BUFFALO, NY
Fantasy Football Week 8 Bust Candidates: Four big names set to disappoint

Editor's note: The players listed below were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 8. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your big names disappoints in Week 8.
Colts QB Matt Ryan 'personally disappointed' with benching, but will 'accept and embrace' backup role

The Indianapolis Colts benching Matt Ryan — the veteran quarterback they traded for during this past offseason — has been the most surprising story as teams prepare for Week 8. Ryan is nursing a sore shoulder and may not have been able to play, but head coach Frank Reich said Ryan's health didn't have anything to do with it — he would have been benched for backup QB Sam Ehlinger even if he was healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
