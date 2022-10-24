ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Collapse Stirs Memories of Thriving Store

(La Porte, IN) - The partial collapse of a building once home to a popular store in downtown LaPorte was emotional for family members connected to the former retailer. The three-story structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the courthouse, was once Low's, a clothing store for men and women.
LA PORTE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
rtands.com

Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Historic aircraft touring country, set to visit Elkhart

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Elkhart and you can climb aboard. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1st, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. But now, historic aircraft is touring the country...
ELKHART, IN
warricknews.com

Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts

GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play. The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers

St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
HOBART, IN
laportecounty.life

Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte

Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
LA PORTE, IN
townepost.com

For Love of the Lake

Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
WALKERTON, IN
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Waving goodbye to homecoming at Michigan City

A breezy temperature of 48 degrees on October 7 in football stadium lights marked the end date of Michigan City High Schools (MCHS) spirit week. This spirit week was a remarkable success; all grade levels participated in the dress up days, and even the teachers and faculty took part in the pregame festivities.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Flexsteel to Pay $9.8M for Superfund Site Cleanup in Indiana

Flexsteel Industries has agreed to a consent decree that requires it to pay $9.8 million for the cleanup of contamination at the Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site in Elkhart, Indiana, and to reimburse the EPA for a portion of its past costs. According to the complaint, Flexsteel is...
ELKHART, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: US Government draws the attention at Hammond High School

This year, the Hammond Morton senior class of dual credit government has decided to take its objective outdoors. The class decided to create illustrations relating to each amendment of the constitution. The canvas selected was at the front of the school, so viewers could analyze each drawing as they walked...
HAMMOND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wkvi.com

Knox Board of Public Works Receive Update on Main Street Building Damaged by Fire

The Knox Board of Public Works received an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said a structural engineer from JPR visited the site and will have a full report within the next 10 days. He added the reason behind why the cause of fire has not been determined is because the insurance company and the Fire Marshal’s office need to conduct a joint investigation. The cause of the fire is expected to be determined during the excavation of the building.

