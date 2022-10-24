Read full article on original website
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
hometownnewsnow.com
Collapse Stirs Memories of Thriving Store
(La Porte, IN) - The partial collapse of a building once home to a popular store in downtown LaPorte was emotional for family members connected to the former retailer. The three-story structure in the 700 block of Lincolnway, a block east of the courthouse, was once Low's, a clothing store for men and women.
Concord Common Apartments to host Halloween and Tree Planting Party Oct. 29
What: The Concords Commons Apartments Management team is hosting a Halloween and Tree Planting Party in celebration of the complex recent renovation. Apartment manager Francine Moore will be joined by Sharon Johnson of SAJ Construction and other guest to plant trees and showcase the updated property. “A lot of work...
nwi.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
95.3 MNC
Historic aircraft touring country, set to visit Elkhart
The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Elkhart and you can climb aboard. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1st, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. But now, historic aircraft is touring the country...
warricknews.com
Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts
GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play. The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard...
12-Year-Old Indiana Hunter Bags Prize Buck While Still in Football Uniform
When your uniform color is fluorescent orange, you can head right into the field after a big game, and that’s exactly what 12-year-old Indiana buck hunter Conor Kuehl did with his father late last month. On September 24, Conor and his dad, who also happened to be his team’s...
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
valpo.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
laportecounty.life
Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
abc57.com
Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
townepost.com
For Love of the Lake
Koontz Lake Conservancy District Keeps Its Mission Alive Through Two Recent Projects. Two significant projects will improve access to Koontz Lake for property owners and the public, and add to the lake quality for all who enjoy spending time on the lake in Walkerton. “For years the lake has been...
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Waving goodbye to homecoming at Michigan City
A breezy temperature of 48 degrees on October 7 in football stadium lights marked the end date of Michigan City High Schools (MCHS) spirit week. This spirit week was a remarkable success; all grade levels participated in the dress up days, and even the teachers and faculty took part in the pregame festivities.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Flexsteel to Pay $9.8M for Superfund Site Cleanup in Indiana
Flexsteel Industries has agreed to a consent decree that requires it to pay $9.8 million for the cleanup of contamination at the Lane Street Ground Water Contamination Superfund Site in Elkhart, Indiana, and to reimburse the EPA for a portion of its past costs. According to the complaint, Flexsteel is...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: US Government draws the attention at Hammond High School
This year, the Hammond Morton senior class of dual credit government has decided to take its objective outdoors. The class decided to create illustrations relating to each amendment of the constitution. The canvas selected was at the front of the school, so viewers could analyze each drawing as they walked...
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
WNDU
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Public Works Receive Update on Main Street Building Damaged by Fire
The Knox Board of Public Works received an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said a structural engineer from JPR visited the site and will have a full report within the next 10 days. He added the reason behind why the cause of fire has not been determined is because the insurance company and the Fire Marshal’s office need to conduct a joint investigation. The cause of the fire is expected to be determined during the excavation of the building.
